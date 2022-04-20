Speel je nog steeds religieus DayZ, dan kan je nu weer gaan genieten van een betere ervaring. Er is namelijk een nieuwe update beschikbaar gesteld, die wat vernieuwingen en verbeteringen met zich meebrengt.

Update 1.17 zorgt er onder andere voor dat je de besturing meer kunt finetunen. Tevens zijn er nieuwe items en wapens toegevoegd, die je kunt gebruiken om in de game te kunnen overleven. De volledige lijst met wat de nieuwe update doet toevoegen en aanpassen is als volgt:

New control & sensitivity settings: Aiming, movement, and driving controls may be fine-tuned to suit the player’s preferences. New control schemes and upgrades for controllers are being implemented.

VOIP’s UI Upgrade: As long as you’re transmitting, VOIP’s UI Upgrade Icons will be presented, and a wait before you may exit the push-to-talk mode.

Survivors’ new fashion: I built an improvised gas mask filter, a belt out of rope, stove-top cooking stand out of kitchenware, and a whole new set of rags-based apparel for myself and my family. A bone knife may now be made from bones. Crafting using stone knives has been updated. For an improvised spear, any blade may be employed.

Other non-craftable items & weapons: Meat tenderizers, cleavers, pitchforks, and other new melee weapons. The CR-550 Savanna, a powerful.308 hunting bolt-action rifle, the.308 Longhorn pistol and the iconic P1 9mm handgun are just a few examples of civilian guns.

Other enhancements to the features: Charcoal pills may now be used to replenish gas mask filters. But keep in mind that they might wear out with time. For the first time, heat sources such as torches, vehicles, and power generators can enhance a player’s thermal comfort. Livonia is getting far more extensive renovations later this year, so keep an eye out for them!

Infected witches and bonfires may be found all over the landscape. More daring survivors may collect a Witch Hat, Hood, Cauldron, and Crooked Nose. The first time, you can use your Birch Broom as a festive weapon by lighting it up. From April 19 to May 9, don’t miss out on this exciting and eerie event.