THQ Nordic is bezig met heel veel nieuwe games en één daarvan hebben ze nu onthuld. Het gaat om ‘The Valiant’ voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

The Valiant is een real-time strategy titel, waarin RPG-invloeden zijn verwerkt. Buiten een verhalende campagne bevat het spel ook twee multiplayer modi, één waarin je in coöp speelt en één waarin je tegen elkaar speelt. De belangrijkste features zijn door THQ Nordic op een rijtje gezet:

Squad-based RTS with a range of units, from tanky swordsmen to quick cavalry.

Select hero-squads and auxiliary squads across 15 exciting, hand-crafted Single Player missions, each with custom cinematics, narrated journals, difficulty levels, and more

Six Hero Squads each with 3 different skill trees provide players with unique passive and active skills to choose from while leveling up their heroes.

Large array of weapons and armors to loot and equip throughout the campaign, each with their own stats and special skill options

Combine hero skills and weapons/equipment for a huge selection of hero builds

Play cooperative with friends in the 3-player “Last Man Standing” mode, where you face hordes of enemies and earn experience to level up your knights and unlock new skills and cosmetics

Play competitively in multiple PVP game modes that support 1v1 and 2v2, with cosmetic meta-progression and special rewards for ranked play

Er is ook een onthullingstrailer van The Valiant verschenen en die check je hieronder.