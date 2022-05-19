Pas geleden vond er een gesloten beta van Overwatch 2 plaats en hier heeft de ontwikkelaar veel feedback mee verkregen. Blizzard Entertainment is hier nog niet helemaal content mee, want de ontwikkelaar wil voordat de game daadwerkelijk in de winkels ligt, zoveel mogelijk online tests uitvoeren om te kijken of het spel bij gamers in de smaak valt en wat niet bevalt.

Wanneer de volgende beta tests zullen plaatsvinden is nog niet bekend, dat zal Blizzard Entertainment op een later moment bekendmaken. Wel is bekend dat er op 16 juni weer een nieuw evenement gehouden zal worden voor Overwatch 2. Tijdens dit evenement, wat waarschijnlijk een livestream zal zijn, zal Blizzard meer over wat komen gaat delen.

Hieronder een algemeen bericht van Aaron Keller, game director:

“The Overwatch Team would like to take a moment to convey a heartfelt thank you to all the players that took part in our first beta. It was so exciting to see our community playing our game. The enthusiasm for this game and this universe means so much to us, it always has, and it always will.

Overwatch as a world, as a universe, is deeply personal to the team; something that we pour our time, creative energies and passion into. It can be scary putting something that means so much to you out there for other people to look at. Especially when you know that it’s not finished and you’re asking for people’s real and valid criticisms of what you’ve made.

But the reason we do it is important–to make a better game, and it’s our players and our community that make it possible. Tests like this are a vital part of the process of improving Overwatch. We can’t wait to take everything we’ve learned from the beta and apply it to the game, and we’re so excited to get it back in front of you.

Thank you for your time, energy and passion.

Thank you for playing our game.”