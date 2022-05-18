DICE heeft zojuist bekendgemaakt dat morgen update 4.1 zal verschijnen voor Battlefield 2042. Deze update brengt weer de nodige fixes naar de game, alsook verschillende quality of life-verbeteringen.
Daarnaast worden er balanswijzigingen met betrekking tot wapens en Specialists doorgevoerd en er is een update voor de rotatie in All-Out-Warfare. Hieronder een meer concreet overzicht van de aanpassingen.
De volgende update volgt begin juni en staat in het teken van de start van het eerste seizoen.
Fixes, Changes, and Improvements
General
- Vehicle Aim Sensitivity and Transport Vehicle Freelook Sensitivity Controller settings now always correctly apply their effects
- Aim Assist has been improved while aiming at moving targets
- Aim Assist should no longer incorrectly acquire targets through thin obstacles
- When not ranking up, you should no longer see the “You have been promoted screen” during End of Round
- Delivered improvements that help to reduce input lag
- Adjusted Trigger Weight to ensure that inputs feel more responsive when applying successive inputs
Audio
- The Announcer Voice Over for Battlefield 1942 and Battlefield 3 experiences has been remastered, and now includes new radio sound effects
Battlefield Portal
- Specialists will now correctly display animations during the End of Round screen while in Battlefield Portal modes
- Made the following changes to Hardcore Templates within the Battlefield Builder to align them with our Featured Experience offerings.
- Enabled HUD in Hardcore Templates
- Disabled Mini-map and Compass in Hardcore Templates
Gadgets
- Hitting enemies with EMP effects now correctly triggers Player Disrupted XP
- Removed placement delay for deployable gadgets so they now appear instantly
- Deployable gadgets are now easier to deploy
Insertion Beacon
- The size of the Insertion Beacon has been increased so it’s easier to see
- The Insertion Beacon is now visible from further away
Modes
In this update, we’re making multiple updates to the All-Out Warfare rotations. Our leading change is the removal of the 128 player version of Breakthrough. When reviewing the available experiences in All-Out Warfare, we felt that the 128 player modes are better suited for Conquest where gameplay spaces are larger, and where you have a more natural fit for sandbox gameplay.
In Breakthrough’s 128 player mode, we feel that the value and impact of an individual player, and squad is reduced due to the increased intensity and chaos of the combat.
When reviewing Breakthrough, we noted that the 64 player version represented a more tactical experience. Reducing our player count here helps to remove some of the chaos from the experience, and in combination with the reductions that we have made to the number of available combat vehicles, it means players are better able to hold frontlines more effectively. Players will also find more space to work together and fulfill their individual roles
As a result, squads in Breakthrough 64 have a better opportunity to work together, to flank the enemy, place a spawn beacon, use their plus menu to attach suppressors, then clear, and hold a point – one squad helping turn the tide as an example. We believe that the move to 64 players will bring back the pacing that helps celebrate these moments of teamwork and PTFOing, and will be keeping a close eye on how our changes help to improve the experience ahead of the start of Season 1.
Further changes
- Breakthrough 64 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S now have set map sizes for specific maps:
- Discarded, Manifest, Orbital, Kaleidoscope will play the 128 player version
- Hourglass, Breakaway, Renewal will play the 64 player version
Soldier
- The Compass now expands while in ADS to improve its readability
Specialists
Angel
- Angel will no longer be able to grant Armor Plates via his Supply Bag
Boris
- Spotting via the SG-36 Sentry Gun now highlights spotted players via a red dot, and spotted enemies are now also visible for friendlies
- The SG-36 Sentry Gun will no longer track players behind walls
- Overall damage and health for the SG-36 Sentry Gun has been lowered
- RPM reduced from 450 -> 250
- Start Damage 16 -> 10
- End Damage 10 -> 7
- Fall Off Damage Range 50 -> 40
- Projectile Speed 960 m/s -> 500 m/s
- Health 200 -> 150
- Lock-on time increased by 0.3 seconds
- Target Forget Time 2 -> 1.5 seconds
- Target lock-on range 65 -> 50m
- Reload Speed 5.2 -> 4.2 seconds
Dozer
- Bashing with the SOB-8 Ballistic Shield while inside smoke should now always deal damage
Irish
- Fortification System recharge rate reduced from 25 -> 20 seconds
Weapons
- Update 0.4.0 introduced an unintended change to the behavior of some weapons via incorrect values on their damage tables. In this update we’re restoring performance to its intended design and you should feel an overall improvement to weapon performance
- The impact of recoil affecting attachments has been lowered, while base weapon recoil has been improved to compensate. This means weapons without attachments now handle better
- Bolt Action Sniper breath control now lasts a max of 5 seconds, with an added 5 second penalty if used entirely
- Underbarrel Attachments no longer affect weapon deploy speed
- Overall horizontal recoil for DMR’s has been reduced
- Sidearms are now faster to deploy
AC42
- Increased the AC42 distance damage dropoff at higher ranges
AK24
- Removed the AK24 Semi Auto fire mode
- Increased AK-24 Burst Mode rate of fire to 900RPM
NTW-50
- Improved the NTW-50 effectiveness against vehicles
- Added an additional damage multiple versus tank tracks
PKP-BP
- Increased PKP-BP vertical recoil, and added a new horizontal recoil profile
SFAR-M GL
- Improved the SFAR-M GL damage at short to medium range
- Taking down an enemy now requires 5, instead of 4 bullets while at 20m
- Decreased the SFAR-GL distance damage dropoff
SVK
- Reduced SVK’s Horizontal recoil to make it easier to land follow-up shots
- Increased the SVK distance damage dropoff past 40m
- SVK’s High-Power Rounds damage lowered past 150m
- Taking down an enemy now requires 3, instead of 2 bullets
Vehicles
- Fixed a bug for no XP being rewarded when capturing an objective in a vehicle that wasn’t spawned via the Deploy Menu
Following the release of Update 0.4.0, we’re continuing to make balance adjustments to vehicle gameplay by updating the total number of vehicles that can be active at any time across maps in Conquest and Breakthrough.
Conquest 128:
- Kaleidoscope – Reduced each teams light ground vehicle allocation by 1
- Manifest – Reduced each teams light ground vehicle allocation by 1
Breakthrough 64:
- Breakaway
- Adjusted Sector 4 to reduce the Attackers number of Transport Air Vehicles by 1, and reduced the number of Heavy Ground Vehicles for Attackers and Defenders to 1
- Manifest
- Adjusted Sector 3 to remove the Defenders allocation of Transport Air Vehicles, and also reduced the number of Heavy Ground Vehicles for Attackers and Defenders by 1
- Hourglass
- Adjusted Sector 4 to reduce the Attackers and Defenders allocation of Heavy Ground Vehicles to 1, removed the Defending teams allocation of Transport and Combat Air Vehicles
- Renewal:
- Adjusted Sector 4 to reduce the Attackers and Defenders allocation of Heavy Ground Vehicles to 1
- Orbital
- Adjusted Sector 4 to reduce the Defenders allocation of Heavy Vehicles to 1
MAV
- The MAV is now part of the Transport vehicle category
M5C Bolte
- The M5C Bolte’s Missile Launcher no longer deals unintentional increased damage to air vehicles
- The M5C Bolte is now part of the Armored vehicle category
Iedereen hieronder met de “Dit spel is slecht, geef het op, valt niet meer te fixen etc.” Hou je smoel dicht.
En nee ik ben geen fanboy.
@Anoniem-9618: Joh, allemaal zwaar overtrokken die haat en de meeste die reageren hebben het niet eens gespeeld. Allemaal meelopers. Ik ben ook geen fanboy, maar het is gewoon niet zo slecht als dat die haters je willen doen geloven.
Ik heb het spel zelf ook, het is niet zo slecht als de meeste beweren, maar het is voor een battlefield game zeker niet best. Sterker nog ik denk dat dit de slechtste battlefield is tot nu toe. Als je dit wel een goede game vind zegt dit meer over jou denk ik;)
Helaas was het wel zo slecht, weet niet wat jullie hebben gespeeld denkend bf te zijn?! Misschien is het inmiddels verbeterd maar 1e 2 maanden was het bagger sorry 🙂
Ik heb deze game al zeker drie maanden niet meer aangeraakt. Hoe kun je als ontwikkelaar de plank zo misslaan? Moet nog zien dat er nog fatsoenlijke content gaat komen voor de mensen die al een battle pass hebben. Deze game is zo verprutst dat het nauwelijks nog te repareren is.
@Anoniem-2903:
Ja en nee.
Ik heb BF2042 op launch gekocht en het was echt verschrikkelijk. Lag, bugs, glitches, ongebalanceerde rommel. Nu heeft elke BF dit wel bij launch maar hier was het echt enorm slecht. Weekje volgehouden en maanden niet meer gespeeld, tot eergisteren toevallig. Dacht heb er genoeg voor betaald, eens ff kijken of het nu wat is en het is zeer zeker verbeterd, dus dat is al heel goed maar er zijn nog genoeg issues.
Het grootste probleem echter is gewoon dat die game zo’n vieze nasmaak heeft achtergelaten bij vele dat ze de game nu gewoon geen kans meer willen geven. En dat kan je de gamers niet echt kwalijk nemen. Ze pikken deze onzin gewoon niet meer, full price en dan ja sorry hoor, maar we fixen de game later wel en voegen allerlei dingen mss ooit nog wel toe.
EA had de game gewoon moeten uitstellen.
Kom eens op Dice.. Breng wat nieuwe mappen uit… Deze beginnen me aardig de keel uit te hangen.
@Anoniem-9618:
Dit spel is slecht, geef het op
Ontopic, ik speel liever Anthem dan dit gedrocht en dat zal ook na deze patch het geval zijn.
En ja, ik heb hem gehad op release en zelfs via de ps store een refund aangevraagd.
Anthem en CP2077 waren beiden beter tijdens hun launch en zelfs in vergelijking met hoe bf nu is waren die 2 games bij de launch nog beter.