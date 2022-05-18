

DICE heeft zojuist bekendgemaakt dat morgen update 4.1 zal verschijnen voor Battlefield 2042. Deze update brengt weer de nodige fixes naar de game, alsook verschillende quality of life-verbeteringen.

Daarnaast worden er balanswijzigingen met betrekking tot wapens en Specialists doorgevoerd en er is een update voor de rotatie in All-Out-Warfare. Hieronder een meer concreet overzicht van de aanpassingen.

De volgende update volgt begin juni en staat in het teken van de start van het eerste seizoen.

Fixes, Changes, and Improvements

General

Vehicle Aim Sensitivity and Transport Vehicle Freelook Sensitivity Controller settings now always correctly apply their effects

Aim Assist has been improved while aiming at moving targets

Aim Assist should no longer incorrectly acquire targets through thin obstacles

When not ranking up, you should no longer see the “You have been promoted screen” during End of Round

Delivered improvements that help to reduce input lag

Adjusted Trigger Weight to ensure that inputs feel more responsive when applying successive inputs

Audio

The Announcer Voice Over for Battlefield 1942 and Battlefield 3 experiences has been remastered, and now includes new radio sound effects

Battlefield Portal

Specialists will now correctly display animations during the End of Round screen while in Battlefield Portal modes

Made the following changes to Hardcore Templates within the Battlefield Builder to align them with our Featured Experience offerings. Enabled HUD in Hardcore Templates Disabled Mini-map and Compass in Hardcore Templates



Gadgets

Hitting enemies with EMP effects now correctly triggers Player Disrupted XP

Removed placement delay for deployable gadgets so they now appear instantly

Deployable gadgets are now easier to deploy

Insertion Beacon

The size of the Insertion Beacon has been increased so it’s easier to see

The Insertion Beacon is now visible from further away

Modes

In this update, we’re making multiple updates to the All-Out Warfare rotations. Our leading change is the removal of the 128 player version of Breakthrough. When reviewing the available experiences in All-Out Warfare, we felt that the 128 player modes are better suited for Conquest where gameplay spaces are larger, and where you have a more natural fit for sandbox gameplay.

In Breakthrough’s 128 player mode, we feel that the value and impact of an individual player, and squad is reduced due to the increased intensity and chaos of the combat.

When reviewing Breakthrough, we noted that the 64 player version represented a more tactical experience. Reducing our player count here helps to remove some of the chaos from the experience, and in combination with the reductions that we have made to the number of available combat vehicles, it means players are better able to hold frontlines more effectively. Players will also find more space to work together and fulfill their individual roles

As a result, squads in Breakthrough 64 have a better opportunity to work together, to flank the enemy, place a spawn beacon, use their plus menu to attach suppressors, then clear, and hold a point – one squad helping turn the tide as an example. We believe that the move to 64 players will bring back the pacing that helps celebrate these moments of teamwork and PTFOing, and will be keeping a close eye on how our changes help to improve the experience ahead of the start of Season 1.

Further changes

Breakthrough 64 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S now have set map sizes for specific maps: Discarded, Manifest, Orbital, Kaleidoscope will play the 128 player version Hourglass, Breakaway, Renewal will play the 64 player version



Soldier

The Compass now expands while in ADS to improve its readability

Specialists

Angel

Angel will no longer be able to grant Armor Plates via his Supply Bag

Boris

Spotting via the SG-36 Sentry Gun now highlights spotted players via a red dot, and spotted enemies are now also visible for friendlies

The SG-36 Sentry Gun will no longer track players behind walls

Overall damage and health for the SG-36 Sentry Gun has been lowered RPM reduced from 450 -> 250 Start Damage 16 -> 10 End Damage 10 -> 7 Fall Off Damage Range 50 -> 40 Projectile Speed 960 m/s -> 500 m/s Health 200 -> 150 Lock-on time increased by 0.3 seconds Target Forget Time 2 -> 1.5 seconds Target lock-on range 65 -> 50m Reload Speed 5.2 -> 4.2 seconds



Dozer

Bashing with the SOB-8 Ballistic Shield while inside smoke should now always deal damage

Irish

Fortification System recharge rate reduced from 25 -> 20 seconds

Weapons

Update 0.4.0 introduced an unintended change to the behavior of some weapons via incorrect values on their damage tables. In this update we’re restoring performance to its intended design and you should feel an overall improvement to weapon performance

The impact of recoil affecting attachments has been lowered, while base weapon recoil has been improved to compensate. This means weapons without attachments now handle better

Bolt Action Sniper breath control now lasts a max of 5 seconds, with an added 5 second penalty if used entirely

Underbarrel Attachments no longer affect weapon deploy speed

Overall horizontal recoil for DMR’s has been reduced

Sidearms are now faster to deploy

AC42

Increased the AC42 distance damage dropoff at higher ranges

AK24

Removed the AK24 Semi Auto fire mode

Increased AK-24 Burst Mode rate of fire to 900RPM

NTW-50

Improved the NTW-50 effectiveness against vehicles

Added an additional damage multiple versus tank tracks

PKP-BP

Increased PKP-BP vertical recoil, and added a new horizontal recoil profile

SFAR-M GL

Improved the SFAR-M GL damage at short to medium range Taking down an enemy now requires 5, instead of 4 bullets while at 20m

Decreased the SFAR-GL distance damage dropoff

SVK

Reduced SVK’s Horizontal recoil to make it easier to land follow-up shots

Increased the SVK distance damage dropoff past 40m

SVK’s High-Power Rounds damage lowered past 150m Taking down an enemy now requires 3, instead of 2 bullets



Vehicles

Fixed a bug for no XP being rewarded when capturing an objective in a vehicle that wasn’t spawned via the Deploy Menu

Following the release of Update 0.4.0, we’re continuing to make balance adjustments to vehicle gameplay by updating the total number of vehicles that can be active at any time across maps in Conquest and Breakthrough.

Conquest 128:

Kaleidoscope – Reduced each teams light ground vehicle allocation by 1

Manifest – Reduced each teams light ground vehicle allocation by 1

Breakthrough 64:

Breakaway Adjusted Sector 4 to reduce the Attackers number of Transport Air Vehicles by 1, and reduced the number of Heavy Ground Vehicles for Attackers and Defenders to 1

Manifest Adjusted Sector 3 to remove the Defenders allocation of Transport Air Vehicles, and also reduced the number of Heavy Ground Vehicles for Attackers and Defenders by 1



Hourglass Adjusted Sector 4 to reduce the Attackers and Defenders allocation of Heavy Ground Vehicles to 1, removed the Defending teams allocation of Transport and Combat Air Vehicles

Renewal: Adjusted Sector 4 to reduce the Attackers and Defenders allocation of Heavy Ground Vehicles to 1

Orbital Adjusted Sector 4 to reduce the Defenders allocation of Heavy Vehicles to 1



MAV

The MAV is now part of the Transport vehicle category

M5C Bolte