

Vorige week vrijdag verscheen Evil Dead: The Game, die onze Johnny absoluut wist te waarderen in zijn review. De game is ook een succes, want er werden in de eerste vijf dagen maar liefst een half miljoen exemplaren verkocht. Toch is nog niet alles helemaal in orde en daarom heeft Saber Interactive een update uitgebracht.

Het gaat hier om update 1.05, die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden. Deze update gaat exploits tegen waar spelers gebruik van kunnen maken, zoals een hoger tempo in bewegen, health regeneration en meer. Oftewel, de update voorkomt cheaten in de gameplay.

Verder brengt de update nog wat balansverbeteringen en er worden wat bugs aangepakt. Hieronder de patch notes op een rijtje.