Vorige week vrijdag verscheen Evil Dead: The Game, die onze Johnny absoluut wist te waarderen in zijn review. De game is ook een succes, want er werden in de eerste vijf dagen maar liefst een half miljoen exemplaren verkocht. Toch is nog niet alles helemaal in orde en daarom heeft Saber Interactive een update uitgebracht.
Het gaat hier om update 1.05, die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden. Deze update gaat exploits tegen waar spelers gebruik van kunnen maken, zoals een hoger tempo in bewegen, health regeneration en meer. Oftewel, de update voorkomt cheaten in de gameplay.
Verder brengt de update nog wat balansverbeteringen en er worden wat bugs aangepakt. Hieronder de patch notes op een rijtje.
Stability / Quality of Life
- Implemented various fixes to combat cheats such as speed hacks, health regeneration, fake nicknames, and character model changing. A larger anti-cheat update is also forthcoming in another update soon.
- Addressed an exploit where players could cancel animations to perform actions faster than intended.
- Improved server stability.
- Various bug fixes and improvements.
Missions
- Fixed crashing after closing the pause menu on “Find a way out of the pit” objective in Mission 5.
Demon
- Fixed loss of input bug when a possessed unit dies.
Survivors
- Updated balancing to Cheryl’s healing attributes.
- Updated balancing to Evil Dead 1 Ash’s healing attributes.
- Adjusted values to Amanda’s Weapon Master: Pistol Skill.
- Fixed an issue causing loss of input when Survivors are possessed by Demon, exit vehicles, or try to pick up full stacks of items.
- Fixed an issue that caused a Survivor to be immortal at death or when using a healing item in the storm.
- Fixed an issue where Survivors can deal 1M damage to Demon and deadites.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed PlayStation 4 Trophies not synchronizing.
Wat een heerlijke game is dit toch. Ik heb verder niks met Evil Dead, maar dit is echt een top game. Veel beter dan Dead by Daylight en al die andere asymmetrische rommel.