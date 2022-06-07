

We hebben er lang op moeten wachten, maar het eerste seizoen van Battlefield 2042 gaat deze week online. Om de game gereed te maken voor de nieuwe content, activiteiten en meer, is er een nieuwe update uitgerold vandaag en die komt met een waslijst aan fixes en quality of life verbeteringen.

Het betreft hier update 1.0.0.0 die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden op alle platformen waarvoor de game verkrijgbaar is. Het is aan te raden om de patch notes even door te nemen, aangezien er op zeer veel vlakken tweaks, veranderingen en verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Later vandaag zal DICE ook nog een trailer vrijgeven die meer van het eerste seizoen laat zien.