Sniper Elite 5 is al voorzien van een aantal patches, maar dit betekent niet dat alle problemen inmiddels verholpen zijn. Er is dan ook weer een nieuwe update beschikbaar gesteld.
Het was tijdens het spelen van Sniper Elite 5 mogelijk dat de game crashte en dat kon natuurlijk erg vervelend zijn. Ook waren sommige geluidseffecten niet hoorbaar. Deze en meer bugs worden met update 1.05 opgelost. De volledige lijst met wat de nieuwste patch aanpakt is als volgt:
- Fixed several missing sounds – most notably the big guns in ‘Atlantic Wall’
- Fixed crash during checkpoint load
- Fixed occasional crash that occurred when loading into an AMP maps
- Fixed occasional crash that occurred on the Survival results screen
- Fixed crash that occurred when shooting the Machine Gun Team ‘Loader’ then the ‘Gunner’ in quick succession (the patch fixed crash that occurred just from shooting the Loader before the Gunner)
