Halo: The Master Chief Collection is al bijna 8 jaar uit, maar de game ontvangt nog altijd ondersteuning. Er is nu mogelijk zelfs een nieuwe feature onderweg, maar daar zal niet iedereen even blij mee zijn.

343 Industries denkt er namelijk over na om microtransacties door te voeren in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Met de multiplayer kun je Spartan Points verdienen om diverse items voor je personage te kopen. Deze punten kan je wellicht binnenkort ook met echt geld kopen.

De ontwikkelaar laat weten dat ze dit willen doen om nieuwe spelers tegemoet te komen. Zij kunnen in de game er dan snel net zo uitzien als hun vrienden/vriendinnen. Ook spelers die geen zin hebben om veel tijd in de multiplayer van Halo: The Master Chief Collection te steken, kunnen hier gebruik van maken. Net zoals spelers die gewoonweg alle items willen hebben.

“For players who are new to the MCC, or who may not have dedicated much time specifically to unlocking items during the seasonal updates, or are simply completionists looking to catch the last outstanding items they need, we are internally exploring a potential new feature for the future in the form of purchasable Spartan Points.”

343 Industries wist nog niet te vertellen hoeveel ze voor de Spartan Points willen vragen. De ontwikkelaar stipt daarbij bovendien aan dat eventuele microtransacties compleet vrijblijvend zullen zijn.

“It is prudent to note here that we are happy with the current system of how players earn Spartan Points, by completing challenges and levelling up through play. This would be an optional, additive alternative for players who might find the vast scope of content to be an intimidating amount of playtime and want to get ahead on (or skip) the grind, or maybe want to grab specific items they want (we all have our favorites!)

In the interest of transparency with our dedicated and passionate community, we wanted to inform you of this exploration in advance and provide assurance that purchasable Spartan Points would be an additive feature. We will have more information to share about this in the future.”