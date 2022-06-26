Dead Cells staat bekend als één van de moeilijkere spellen, maar daar is nu verandering in gekomen. Met de laatste update is namelijk een nieuwe moeilijkheidsgraad regelaar aan de game toegevoegd. Zowel de toegankelijkheid van de game is geoptimaliseerd, bijvoorbeeld door middel van aanpassingen die je kan doen aan de zichtbaarheid van vijanden en de grootte van de tekst op het scherm, alsook gewoon door de moeilijkheidsgraad te voorzien van een assist modus.

In deze laatste modus kan je dingen aanpassen, zoals de hoeveelheid schade die een vijand kan aanrichten. De update, genaamd ‘Breaking Barriers’, is nu beschikbaar en mocht je beschikken over PS Plus Extra, kan je de game ‘gratis’ downloaden. Hier kan je overigens de volledige lijst van de PS Plus Extra/Premium gamescatalogus bekijken en vergeet hieronder ook zeker niet de vlog post over de update te checken én de patch notes even te lezen.