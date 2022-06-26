Dead Cells staat bekend als één van de moeilijkere spellen, maar daar is nu verandering in gekomen. Met de laatste update is namelijk een nieuwe moeilijkheidsgraad regelaar aan de game toegevoegd. Zowel de toegankelijkheid van de game is geoptimaliseerd, bijvoorbeeld door middel van aanpassingen die je kan doen aan de zichtbaarheid van vijanden en de grootte van de tekst op het scherm, alsook gewoon door de moeilijkheidsgraad te voorzien van een assist modus.
In deze laatste modus kan je dingen aanpassen, zoals de hoeveelheid schade die een vijand kan aanrichten. De update, genaamd ‘Breaking Barriers’, is nu beschikbaar en mocht je beschikken over PS Plus Extra, kan je de game ‘gratis’ downloaden. Hier kan je overigens de volledige lijst van de PS Plus Extra/Premium gamescatalogus bekijken en vergeet hieronder ook zeker niet de vlog post over de update te checken én de patch notes even te lezen.
Dead Cells Accessibility Update Patch Notes
Accessibility
Added a new Assist Mode to the options menu:
- Continue mode – each time you die you can resurrect from the beginning of the biome. (this effectively already existed by quitting the game when you die, now it’s just ‘official’)
- Auto-hit mode – automatically target nearby enemies with your primary melee weapon.
- Adjustable trap damage, enemy damage and enemy health in % increments.
- Option for slower parry window and trap speed
New Gameplay Options:
- Hold to jump.
- Hold to roll.
- Shield toggle option, instead of long press.
New Input Options:
- Customisable Long Interact input.
- Customisable Dive Attack input.
- Customisable functions for the Left Stick, Right Stick and D-Pad.
New Video Options:
- Customisable HUD transparency and size.
- New font option : Arial.
- Customisable Brutality / Tactic / Survival colors.
- Display stats icons in addition to their color.
- Display critical strike feedback on the HUD.
- Display effect icons in item descriptions. If two effects synergize with each other, the icons glow.
- Outlines for the Beheaded, Enemies, Skills, Projectiles and Secrets.
- Disable blood.
- Reduce the number of particles.
New Sound Options:
- Customize categories of sound effects individually (active, enemies, environment, etc.)
- Added a customizable sound priority system, to limit the number of sounds at once.
Balancing
- Barnacle: new crit condition on bleeding or poisoned targets to make it less awkward (and bad).
- Tentacle: lots of bug fixes. It should be way more reliable now.
- Crowbar: new crit condition on stunned enemies to make it less awkward too.
- Magnetic Grenade: full rework, it doesn’t send enemies flying around (often in your head) but instead pulls them towards the explosion.
- Biters pets: now way more resistant to attacks and effects that don’t specifically target them.
- Corrupted Power: now in % instead of a flat bonus. No other difference functionally speaking.
- Wings of the Crow: lots of bug fixes.
- Decoy: can be manually detonated after a few moments (it’s not a grenade, but you don’t have to awkwardly wait for it to explode if you don’t want to)
- The cost of most of the beginner items has been drastically cut, to make the early game less tedious for new players and to make new items a viable unlock option while trying to get your flask, gold and other useful upgrades.
- Reverted the changes on Crowbar.
- Barnacle no longer crits on bleeding enemies,
- Machete & pistol: The third hit now ignores side shields.
- HOTK should now have an easier time hitting the player when they’re airborne.
Graphics & UI
- Added an option to change the text size of Item Names, Item Item Descriptions and Dialogues.
- Added an option to increase the size of the Attack Announces.
- Added a new font to choose from: “Adys”.
- Added an an option to add a colored filter between the background and foreground. The color and opacity of the filter can be freely customized.
- Reorganized the entirety of the Options menu and added a new “Accessibility” section.
- Texts in the Stat Selection Menu no longer use “Red”, “Purple” and “Green”, but “Brutality”, “Tactic” and “Survival”.
- The Crown and The Lighthouse now have different doors that lead to their biomes.
Quality of Life
- Reworked all the player animations to correctly display the head behind the body, when needed.
- Added a new Update Pop-up that displays all the information about our latest update, when you launch the game for the first time.
Bug Fixes
- Thunder Shield is no longer considered to be a ranged weapon.
- Fixed Face Flask’s “Volley of Arrows” affix not dealing any damage.
- Fixed a bug where scrolling in the options felt “bumpy”.
- Fixed Golden Bat Kamikaze appearing in the ground in the Training Room.
- Fixed some softlocks with Pollo Power.
- Fixed some overlap visual bugs on the World Map.