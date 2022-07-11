Uitgever Nacon heeft onlangs een showcase gehouden, waarin we onder meer de eerste gameplay van RoboCop: Rogue City kregen te zien. Tussen alle aankondigingen door was er ook een game die aan onze aandacht is ontsnapt en dat is Gangs of Sherwood. Deze coöperatieve actiegame wordt gemaakt door de Belgische ontwikkelaar Appeal Studios, beter bekend van Outcast en Outcast: Second Contact.

Volgens het persbericht is Gangs of Sherwood in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en de pc. Wat die laatste betreft: de game komt naar zowel Steam als de Epic Games Store. De release staat gepland voor 2023, maar er is nog geen specifieke datum bekendgemaakt. Tot slot staan de winkelpagina’s al wel live, dus hieronder hebben we even een overzicht geplakt van wat je mag verwachten.