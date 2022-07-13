Halo Infinite lanceerde eind vorig jaar zonder een coöp campagne modus; een enorm gemis voor fans van het eerste uur. 343 Industries beloofde dat zij de feature later zouden toevoegen en het moment is bijna daar. Op 11 juli had de beta test namelijk van start moeten gaan, maar de modus heeft toch nog wat vertraging opgelopen.

Brian Jarrard, community director bij 343 Industries, zegt nu op Twitter dat de studio nog een paar kleine problemen heeft ontdekt die zij graag willen oplossen voordat de zogeheten ‘coöp flight’ van start gaat. Dit doet de studio zodat de testperiode voor iedereen zo soepel mogelijk verloopt. Het is echter nog steeds het plan om de beta test af te trappen, we hoeven dus – als het goed is – niet meer heel lang te wachten.

“The team is still working on our upcoming #HaloInfinite network co-op Insider flight build. While we always said our “target was the week of July 11”, many sites reported it simply as “starting July 11.” Still hoping for this week, but it will not start today.

Flighting is fluid as the process entails discovering issues in initial rings and resolving them before expanding to a larger audience. A few issues were discovered in our current flight ring and the team is working to address.

Apologies to folks who expected the flight today – we’re eager to get this into your hands but we also want to ensure it’s a positive and worthwhile flight experience. Still targeting this week but it’s day by day as work continues. Ty for your patience and understanding.”