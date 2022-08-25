EA heeft flink wat nieuws gedeeld over de meer dan prima racer GRID Legends. EA deelde namelijk via Twitter het nieuws dat de game vanaf 1 september beschikbaar is via het EA Play-abonnement. Mogelijk betekent dit ook dat de racer straks via Game Pass Ultimate beschikbaar is, maar op dat vlak houdt de uitgever de lippen stijf op elkaar.

Daarbij is onlangs patch 3.30 voor alle platforms uitgerold. Naast de toevoeging van Multi-Round Events, lost de update ook een aantal andere zaken op, waaronder problemen met Trophies. Daarnaast moeten er minder crashes langskomen en zijn er een aantal plooien omtrent de vertalingen gladgestreken. De complete changelog staat uiteraard hieronder.