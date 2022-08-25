EA heeft flink wat nieuws gedeeld over de meer dan prima racer GRID Legends. EA deelde namelijk via Twitter het nieuws dat de game vanaf 1 september beschikbaar is via het EA Play-abonnement. Mogelijk betekent dit ook dat de racer straks via Game Pass Ultimate beschikbaar is, maar op dat vlak houdt de uitgever de lippen stijf op elkaar.
Daarbij is onlangs patch 3.30 voor alle platforms uitgerold. Naast de toevoeging van Multi-Round Events, lost de update ook een aantal andere zaken op, waaronder problemen met Trophies. Daarnaast moeten er minder crashes langskomen en zijn er een aantal plooien omtrent de vertalingen gladgestreken. De complete changelog staat uiteraard hieronder.
General
- A “Clear All Current In-Game Notifications” (!) option has been added (Options > Gameplay > OSD)
- Suffering terminal damage no longer results in invalid laps being posted to Event leaderboards
- Invalid laps no longer carry over to the next lap in Time Attack events
- The camera is now movable when angled at 90 degrees in Photo Mode
- AI drivers are now more proficient during Classic Car-Nage events
- An exploit by exceeding track limits before crossing the line in Time Trial has been fixed
- Players are no longer able to drive the wrong way around the track before disqualification
- Using boost while accelerating no longer consumes two boost tokens
- All inputs are correctly recognised when using the Logitech G920
Online
- Turning off vehicles upgrades in Race Creator now works as intended
- AI can now be disabled in Online Time Attack sessions
- Vehicles upgrades are applied to all users during Events
- Spectated eliminated drivers in Elimination now behave as intended
- When selected, grid order is now more random
- Several minor game flow and UI adjustments have been made
Driven to Glory & Career
- Notifications (!) for new unlocks no longer remain incorrectly
- Dozens of fixes have been made pertaining to the completion of Objectives, event unlocking criteria, and UI have been made throughout Driven to Glory and Career
Performance/System/AI
- Several stability adjustments have been made, reducing the frequency of game crashes
- Some scenarios that incorrectly unlock Achievements/Trophies have been fixed
Text/Audio
- Photo Mode UI navigation sounds have been added
- Commentators no longer incorrectly state that drivers are close together
- Some adjustments to the TFZ-P1 audio have been made
- Several translation and localisation tweaks have been made
Ik vind deze game niet geweldig. Ik hoop dat anderen er meer plezier aan beleven dan ik!