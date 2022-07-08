Het is min of meer een standaard geworden in de meeste (grote) games van nu: de fotomodus. Het kan zijn dat een game dit bij release al heeft, maar het komt ook meer dan eens voor dat het pas later toegevoegd wordt. Dit is het geval bij GRID Legends.

Codemasters heeft namelijk een nieuwe update vrijgegeven, die het mogelijk maakt om ook in deze racegame mooie plaatjes te kunnen schieten. Je kunt de fotomodus in de diverse modi van de game gebruiken, waarbij je kunt terugspoelen naar het juiste moment in een race voor het ultieme plaatje.

In de onderstaande trailer kan je duidelijk zien hoe het in zijn werk gaat en je ziet direct al wat mooie resultaten voorbij komen. Naast de fotomodus worden er ook diverse problemen en andere zaken aangepakt, die je hieronder kunt vinden in de patch notes.