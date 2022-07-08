Het is min of meer een standaard geworden in de meeste (grote) games van nu: de fotomodus. Het kan zijn dat een game dit bij release al heeft, maar het komt ook meer dan eens voor dat het pas later toegevoegd wordt. Dit is het geval bij GRID Legends.
Codemasters heeft namelijk een nieuwe update vrijgegeven, die het mogelijk maakt om ook in deze racegame mooie plaatjes te kunnen schieten. Je kunt de fotomodus in de diverse modi van de game gebruiken, waarbij je kunt terugspoelen naar het juiste moment in een race voor het ultieme plaatje.
In de onderstaande trailer kan je duidelijk zien hoe het in zijn werk gaat en je ziet direct al wat mooie resultaten voorbij komen. Naast de fotomodus worden er ook diverse problemen en andere zaken aangepakt, die je hieronder kunt vinden in de patch notes.
General
- Some additional ‘Summer’ livery patterns have been added
- Various situations that would cause the game to crash have been resolved
- Several instances of flickering vehicles or textures have been fixed
- Several issues relating to player logos have been fixed
- Several other minor bug fixes have been made
- ‘Whipping Along,’ ‘Demolished,’ and ‘Transformed,’ Achievements now longer unlock incorrectly
- Disabling AI will no longer instantly end a Classic Car-Nage event when set to ‘Offline’
Online
- Flashbacks are now enabled in Weekly and Monthly Challenges
- The Fordzilla event no longer appears multiple times on the home screen
- Spectating Classic Car-Nage events now shows when others are wrecked
- Switching logos will now update the logo colours on Weekly and Monthly leaderboards
- Players no longer spawn with yellow health bars in Classic Car-Nage events
- Cross-play users can now be reinvited to a lobby they may have previously left
- Spectating an eliminated driver in Elimination events no longer causes camera issues
Driven to Glory & Career
- The ‘Fully Upgraded – Renault R26’ event now unlocks correctly
- Event objective “Semi-Pro Touring Cars – Fully Upgraded – Classic Touring Car” now unlocks correctly
- Completing the “Fully Upgraded – Amateur Track Day” objective now passes correctly
- Completing any Semi-Pro Career Events no longer locks Gauntlet events
- Issues with registering damage at different speeds have been resolved
- Getting disqualified during ‘Catch my Drift?’ no longer passes the objective
- Completed Career events now add to the progress bar correctly
- Trophy icons no longer overlap on Driven to Glory results screens
- Screen no longer becomes blurred when colliding with barriers and using Flashback
Performance/System/AI
- The ‘Motion Blur’ setting now functions correctly
- Multiple adjustments to AI behaviours have been made
Art and Visual Effects/UI
- Fireworks no longer stop working after the first Driven to Glory event on PS5
- Classic Car-Nage vehicle headlights are now more visible during all times of day
- Damaged body panels no longer appear intact from inside the Jupiter Freighter
- Headlights from other cars can no longer be seen through tyre walls/roads in the wet
- Yellow ‘!’ notification no longer appears in the Logo Editor incorrectly
- Adjustments to certain settings in the Race Creator are no longer extremely sensitive
- Vehicle thumbnails are no longer missing in the Race Creator
Text/Audio
- Debug text no longer displays in certain instances
- Several translation and wording tweaks have been made
- Instances of radio calls being repeated by Yume have been resolved