Zoals je hier in onze review al kon lezen, waren we redelijk tevreden over GRID Legends. We gaven echter aan dat de game nog wel wat schoonheidsfoutjes bevat en deze trachten ontwikkelaar Codemasters en uitgever Electronic Arts nu weg te werken met een nieuwe update.
Kleinere probleempjes oplossen is echter niet het enige wat de update doet, ook zijn er twee nieuwe weersomstandigheden aan de Race Creator van de game toegevoegd. Beide zullen de zichtbaarheid op het circuit beïnvloeden, aangezien de opties stofwolken en mist zijn toegevoegd.
Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes terugvinden:
New Features
- A new weekly and monthly events page has been added, complete with leaderboards. In addition, two new weather types have been added to Race Creator: Dust and Fog.
General
- The Racing Line is now correctly shown when set to ‘On’ or ‘Corners Only’
- Add-Ons purchased through the PS Store now appear correctly
- Artifacting around the screen is no longer visible when in replays
- Distort sponsor objectives now progress correctly
- GRID Legends no longer required a restart in order to complete installation
Online
- UI from the Main Menu no longer shows in game after a host migration
- Players no longer appear with a generic profile picture after a user leaves the Lobby
- Players can now receive invites when the Lobby tab is open
- Returning to the main menu from the session list no longer causes ‘Select Vehicle’ to be stuck
- The correct message now displays when trying to join an online game for those without PS Plus or Xbox Gold subscriptions
- Joining an ‘in-progress’ Drift session now functions correctly
- When joining a rolling start session, AI drivers no longer set impossibly fast/negative lap times
- Various other minor bug fixes have been made
Driven to Glory & Career
- The Oval Stock Event 2 has been changed to Oval Stocks Finale
- Progress on The Gauntlet is now visibly updating correctly in Career
- Flicking in the corner of the screen during ‘Into The Fray’ has been resolved
Performance/System
- Long loading times and low FPS after completing Induction and Into The Fray have been resolved
- Various reasons that would cause the game to crash have been resolved across all platforms
Art and Visual Effects
- Floodlights no longer flicker
- Brabham BT62 – Rendering issues on headlights when the front bumper is detached have been resolved
- Koenigsegg Jesko – Driver no longer grips the gearstick too hard when changing gears
- Renault Laguna – Headlights have been improved
- Shanghai – A white light no longer appears in the tunnel’s distance
Text
- Debug text no longer displays in certain instances
Audio
- Voice over fixed have been made in Italian, Spanish, French and German
- Dynamic music is now available in Weekly and Monthly events
- There have been several other audio fixes made throughout the game