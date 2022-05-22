Zoals je hier in onze review al kon lezen, waren we redelijk tevreden over GRID Legends. We gaven echter aan dat de game nog wel wat schoonheidsfoutjes bevat en deze trachten ontwikkelaar Codemasters en uitgever Electronic Arts nu weg te werken met een nieuwe update.

Kleinere probleempjes oplossen is echter niet het enige wat de update doet, ook zijn er twee nieuwe weersomstandigheden aan de Race Creator van de game toegevoegd. Beide zullen de zichtbaarheid op het circuit beïnvloeden, aangezien de opties stofwolken en mist zijn toegevoegd.

Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes terugvinden: