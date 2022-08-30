Back 4 Bloods tweede uitbreiding is vandaag uitgebracht. Om dit te vieren heeft ontwikkelaar Turtle Rock Studios een gloednieuwe trailer geüpload, waarin de Children of the Worm DLC wordt uitgelicht.

De trailer laat meer zien van de nieuwe verhaalmissies, een nieuwe Cleaner, wat de benaming is voor de speelbare personages, en nieuwe vijanden. Spelers die in bezit zijn van de Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, Deluxe Edition of Ultimate Edition, zullen de uitbreiding niet meer los hoeven te kopen.

Back 4 Blood is beschikbaar op de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Het spel is ook beschikbaar via Xbox Game Pass.

Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards. Recent reports describe an alarming rise of attacks on survivors along the coast of the Kanowa River.

While the motivation of attacks remain unknown, these disturbing events share a common thread–assailants ambush unsuspecting groups, dragging away some victims and brutally butchering the rest. To help combat this unknown adversary is new arrival “Prophet” Dan. He’s an Irish, gun-toting, self-proclaimed preacher of the end times, whose mission is to save his flock that was taken by this new enemy.