De spirituele opvolger van Left 4 Dead ligt nu geruime tijd in de schappen en deze coöperatieve zombieshooter beviel ons best goed, zoals je in onze review kunt lezen. In de tussentijd heeft Turtle Rock Studios meermaals updates uitgebracht om bugs te verhelpen en ook om nieuwe content te introduceren. De ontwikkelaar heeft nu opnieuw een update klaargezet en deze brengt wat nieuwe features naar de game.

Met deze nieuwe update kunnen spelers onder meer de Full Deck Draw optie gebruiken op alle moeilijkheidsgraden. Je kunt dus voortaan het volledige deck gebruiken en je hebt hierdoor dus meer vrijheid. Daarnaast introduceert deze update ook de ‘Player Kicking’-optie. Wanneer spelers te lang inactief zijn of teveel schade toedienen aan teamgenoten, zullen ze automatisch uit de lobby geschopt worden. Deze functie zal nauw in de gaten gehouden worden door de ontwikkelaar en in de toekomst mogelijk nog meer aangepast worden.

Daarnaast brengt de update een hele waslijst aan aanpassingen voor diverse modi, wapens en nog veel meer. De volledige patch notes kan je hieronder bekijken.