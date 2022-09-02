Ubisoft maakte in juli dit jaar bekend dat ze deze maand de online servers van vijftien oudere games zouden sluiten. De Franse ontwikkelaar/uitgever heeft dit nu uitgesteld.
Het was de bedoeling dat de servers van vijftien oudere Ubisoft-games al op 1 september werden gesloten. Om gamers toch wat tegemoet te komen, heeft het bedrijf er nu voor gekozen om dit een maand later te doen, dus op 1 oktober.
Het gaat om games uit het PlayStation 3/Xbox 360-tijdperk en hier vallen zoal een aantal Assassin’s Creed-titels onder. De pc-versies van de desbetreffende games worden eveneens ‘getroffen’, alsmede een tweetal Wii U-titels.
De spellen waar het om gaat zijn als volgt:
- Anno 2070 (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed 2 (PC, PlayStation 3)
- Assassin’s Creed 3 (PC, PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360)
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Driver San Francisco (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Far Cry 3 (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Ghost Recon Future Soldier (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands (PC)
- Rayman Legends (PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360)
- Silent Hunter 5 (PC)
- Space Junkies (PC)
- Splinter Cell: Blacklist (PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
- ZombiU (Wii U)