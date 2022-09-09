Dat er geregeld nieuwe patches voor games verschijnen is tegenwoordig heel normaal en zo krijgt ook SnowRunner regelmatig een update. Deze keer brengt de nieuwe update ook wat extra content naar de game.
Versie 1.33 van de ‘vehicle simulation’ brengt namelijk twee nieuwe maps en evenveel voertuigen. Dit is content die te verkrijgen is via de Season Pass die voor de game beschikbaar is. Het betreft dus betaalde DLC.
De update komt echter ook met gratis features, waaronder cross-play voor pc-gamers. Je kan nu dus altijd tegen elkaar spelen, ongeacht waar je het spel digitaal hebt aangeschaft.
De gehele lijst met veranderingen die versie 1.33 doorvoert is als volgt:
General additions
DLC: Two new maps in the Don region:
- Factory Grounds
- Antonovsky Nature Reserve
DLC: Two new trucks:
- Tatra Force T815-7
- Tatra Phoenix
Additional:
- Unique skin for Don 71
- New exterior stickers
- Fully playable “immersive mode”
- HUD elements such as gearbox and functions menu are hidden in this mode and only shown when a player uses them
- Supported crossplay between Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store versions of the game via either matchmaking or invite codes
Mods
- Fixed a bug where players got missing mods message each time when they tried to load a game save in which some of the mods were deactivated
- Improved errors handling for the mod browser
- Fixed a bug in the game editor where the borders of the zone for crafting were not displayed
- Fixed a bug where the numbers were shown instead of the name of the mod map on the first load
- The approximate amount of memory that mod will take is now displayed at the dev panel on the polygon
- Added a hotkey for dev panel hide function on polygon
- Supported custom pictures for custom cargo
- Improved mod browser behavior on the console in order to better display estimated RAM for each mod
- Added ability to set up separate addons as “able to pack truck”
Hard Mode
- Fixed a bug where fuel canisters were instantly replenished after purchasing another addon in the garage
- Fixed a bug where the player was unable to change ‘Metric System’ in the Settings menu during the normal game right after exiting a ‘Hard Mode’ game
Trucks
- Fixed a bug where the legs of some heavy semi-trailers could get stuck in the ground after purchasing it for the Tatra 813 truck
- Fixed a bug where players were unable to attach a trailer that required a saddle when the saddle was not equipped on the Tatra T813
- Tweaked driver position for Tatra 805
- Fixed a bug where rear wheels of trucks with articulated frames were displayed as not attached to frame after the save load
- Fixed a bug where Heavy Crane was incorrectly mounted to Western Star 4964 in some cases
- Fixed a bug where the ‘Cat CT681′ truck could not move if the suspension was completely broken and the suspension axle was lowered
- Fixed a bug where fuel tank addon collided with fuel tank trailer on ZiKZ 5368
- Improved back winch placement on Tatra 813
- Improved gauge lights on GMC Brigadier
- Fixed a bug where the hook of a heavy-duty bumper on ANK38 was floating in the air
- Fixed a bug where cab reverse lights did not work for Derry 4520
- Tweaked wheel offsets for Khan Sentinel
Steam
- Proper support for native Steam invites
General fixes
- Fixed a bug where players were not able to load cement from Quarry for the task “Cement for the Region”
- Fixed a bug where the “Turn on the engine on winched truck” option disappeared if the “C” button was bound to another button
- Fixed a bug where in some cases sell of a medium log trailer did not give any money
- Fixed a bug where cargo did not appear on the map if the client activated the task while the host was on another map
- Fixed a bug where the “Turn on/off engine” prompt displayed on the screen after entering and exiting the garage
- Fixed a bug where garage sounds were played before loading was complete when player recovered to the garage from another level
- Fixed a bug where in some cases items to deliver could be duplicated when the player restarted Orbital Velocity objective
- Fixed a bug where too many cargos were listed in the task description of For Hard-to-reach Places objective
- Fixed a bug where location marker was not displayed for BA-20 armored car during “The Price of Victory” contract
- Fixed a bug where All-terrain tires got “mud-terrain” written and mud-terrain tires had “all-terrain” written on them.
- Fixed a bug where the number of the flattened tires on the mini-map was incorrect when all 4 wheels were fully damaged
- Fixed a bug where players were unable to buy trailers if a car was packed on the platform of the truck
- Fixed a bug where cargo could disappear during packing/unpacking of cargo at a certain position of the trailer
- Fixed a bug where «Model collector» achievement was no unlocked for some players
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to equip seismic vibrator and metal detector at the same time on some vehicles
- Fixed a bug where control scheme “B” didn’t have a keybind for toggling the camera
- Improved sounds playback from nearby trucks