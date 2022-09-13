

Codemasters heeft een nieuwe update uitgerold voor F1 22 en die stelt het Shanghai International Circuit beschikbaar in verschillende modi van de game. Ook de unieke livery waarmee Ferrari afgelopen weekend op Monza rondreed, is beschikbaar in F1 22.

Qua technische optimalisaties zien we verschillende problemen opgelost worden omtrent de AI, die bij veel spelers behoorlijk op de zenuwen wist te werken. Buiten dat worden er nog diverse andere kleinere issues aangepakt en we raden je aan om even het overzicht door te nemen voor alle details.