

Codemasters brengt met enige regelmaat een nieuwe update uit voor F1 22 en inmiddels zijn we aangekomen bij patch 1.15. Van deze update zijn nu de patch notes vrijgegeven en daaruit leren we dat er wat liveries zijn geüpdate. Ook zijn de twee recent toegevoegde circuits beschikbaar in seizoen 2 en latere seizoenen in de carrière modus.

Verder brengt de update nog wat fixes omtrent kleine issues en algemene stabiliteitsverbeteringen. Je checkt alle details van deze update in het onderstaande overzicht.

Visual F1® Sport Liveries Update to match the real season closer

Portimao and Shanghai circuits are now available in Season 2 and beyond in Career modes

Added an option to allow the player more flexibility in tyre selection per session during a race weekend

Added support for NVIDIA DLSS 3

Updated and improved delta times when using ‘Immersive’ Safety Car feature

Updated Mika Häkkinen’s helmet

Updated Liam Lawson’s flag of nationality on his Carlin Formula 2™ car

Fixed an issue where with ‘The Griddy’ emote equipped, the podium celebration did not show

Fixed an issue where, in certain circumstances, players could receive a jolt to their wheel instead of a ‘fade-in’ feeling of force feedback

Fixed an issue where the water droplet effect is missing on the ‘TV Pod’ camera angle when driving the Alpine F1® car

Updated and improved UDP data being sent between qualifying and race sessions

Various minor fixes

General stability improvements

