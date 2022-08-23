Ontwikkelaar Codemasters heeft de nieuwste update van F1 22 uitgerold op alle platformen, waarvoor de game beschikbaar is. Hiermee fixen ze weer de nodige bugs en glitches voordat het spel later deze week wordt voorzien van cross-play.
Benieuwd naar de verbeteringen die deze update met zich meebrengt? Je kan de volledige lijst patch notes hieronder bekijken:
- Fixed an issue where the automatic gearbox hits rev-limiter for too long before upshifting
- Fixed an issue that caused radio commands to be disabled after using Flashback in certain circumstances
- Tyre temperatures are now correct when starting a race with no formation lap in offline modes
- Fixed an issue where players can receive incorrect penalties at Turn 4 of Australia
- Improved logic on AI leaving pit lane at Paul Ricard
- Lowered the threshold for enabling/disabling DRS in changeable conditions
- Fixed an issue where races cannot start when host spectates formation lap in Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to see other drivers’ lap times in Race Director
- Fixed an issue where cars with maximum downforce upgrades may incorrectly experience high tyre temperatures
- Fixed an issue where changes to race style settings and AI difficulty in Career mode may reset on game launch
- Fixed a timing issue causing incorrect sector and lap times when using Broadcast formation lap
- Renewing sponsorship contract on the same day as a Department Event can no longer be exceptionally long
- Fixed an issue where, in specific graphic settings, transparent boxes were sometimes appearing in-game
- General stability improvements
- Various minor fixes
- Additionally, for the first time in the series’ history, you’ll be able to race the fastest motorsport around with players across all platforms as the full launch of cross-play arrives in F1® 22 later this week
Zullen nog genoeg updates komen.