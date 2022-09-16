

Saints Row is nu een paar weken uit en in onze review heb je kunnen lezen dat we ons goed met deze titel vermaakt hebben. Toch kent de game behoorlijk wat bugs en problemen, waardoor er met enige regelmaat een crash kan ontstaan.

Nu hebben wij daar zelf geen last van gehad tijdens het reviewen, maar de klachten staan overal op het web. Reden genoeg dus voor Volition Inc. om aan de slag te gaan met updates en inmiddels is patch 1.06 beschikbaar gesteld.

Deze update komt met een reeks aan oplossingen voor allerlei problemen die crashes veroorzaken. Ook worden de nodige issues met betrekking tot de coöp aangepakt, zie de details hieronder.