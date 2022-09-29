Als je de eerste screenshots van The Callisto Protocol bekijkt, zou je kunnen denken dat de game wel héél erg probeert om de nieuwe Dead Space te zijn. Ontwikkelaar Striking Distance Studios laat nu echter optekenen dat dit zeker niet hun bedoeling is. In een interview met TrueTrophies stelt CTO Mark James dat The Callisto Protocol helemaal niet de plek van Dead Space 4 wil innemen.

James ontkent niet dat er overeenkomsten met de game zijn. Beide titels situeren zich in hetzelfde genre. En het feit dat de geestelijke vader van The Callisto Protocol ook het brein achter Dead Space is, zorgt sowieso voor overlap – al ‘steelt’ The Callisto Protocol niets dat eerder uitsluitend in Dead Space terug te vinden was. Een één-op-één kopie hoef je dus niet te verwachten.

The Callisto Protocol wil, zo blijkt uit het gesprek, vooral zijn eigen ding zijn. En dat kunnen wij uiteraard alleen maar toejuichen.

“Not at all. We’ve got great respect for Dead Space. I think as Glen [Schofield] has said in previous interviews, ‘if I’m going to steal from anybody I’ll steal from myself.’ I think it’s a great way of thinking about it because he came up with all these things.”

“We didn’t design The Callisto Protocol to be Dead Space 4. We designed this to be a new IP science fiction horror game that utilises some of the elements that have been successful in that franchise but have been successful in other games as well. Plenty of other games have stomp; plenty of other games have diegetic UI; plenty of other games have gravity-based weapons. Dead Space was just one of the first few titles to use them.”