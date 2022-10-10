Later deze maand maakt de Arkham franchise een terugkeer, ditmaal echter zonder de gevleugelde superheld Batman. Gotham Knights zet verschillende andere helden in de spotlights en intussen is de lijst met Trophies (of Achievements) online gezet.

Als je alle Trophies wilt behalen, zal je nu niet per se heel moeilijke dingen moeten doen… maar het zal wel wat tijd van je vragen. Gezien de multiplayer componenten die Gotham Knights heeft, is het niet vreemd dat de makers willen dat je een lange tijd bij de game blijft. Zo zal je veel collectables moeten verzamelen en heel wat specifieke activiteiten (zoals challenges) moeten voltooien.

Bekijk de volledige lijst hieronder, maar weet wel dat sommige beschrijvingen lichte spoilers kunnen bevatten. Gotham Knights verschijnt op 21 oktober.

Platinum

Heir to the Cowl
– Earn every Trophy in Gotham Knights

Goud

He’d Be So Proud of You
– Reach the maximum level as any member of the Batman Family

Expert Crime Fighter
– Prevent 250 crimes in Gotham City

Zilver

Snow Problem
– Keep your cool and survive the storm at Elliott Center

Universal Health Scare
– Go to Gotham City General Hospital after visiting hours

Rock and a Hard Place
– Crack the case at Gotham Reservoir

End of an Era
– Complete all Villain Case Files

A Momentum Occasion
– Unlock all Momentum Abilities as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood

Not On My Watch
– Successfully stop all Premeditated Crimes in a single night

Dressed to Impress
– Craft a complete set of Legendary equipment (Suit, Melee Weapon, Ranged Weapon)

Brons

Loose Ends
– Complete Case File 01: BATMAN’S LAST CASE

Whispered Words
– Complete Case File 02: THE RABBIT HOLE

Lock and Key
– Complete Case File 03: IN THE SHADOWS

Bad Apples in Every Orchard
– Complete Case File 04: THE MASQUERADE

From Inside Gotham’s Walls
– Complete Case File 05: THE COURT OF OWLS

Voiceless
– Complete Case File 06: JACOB KANE

Seeking Asylum
– Complete Case File 07: THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWS

Gotham Knight
– Complete Case File 08: HEAD OF THE DEMON

To the Victor Go the Spoils
– Uncover a new problem at S.T.A.R. Labs

Quartzer Life Crisis
– Investigate the disruption at Quartz Labs

Cooldown
– Put an inmate back behind Blackgate’s bars

Har, Har, Har, Very Funny
– Visit an unlikely source at Blackgate Penitentiary

Get ReQ’d
– Discover a sketchy self-help program in Gotham’s streets

Working Hard or Harley Working?
– Interrupt a presentation at the Monarch Theater

Something in the Clay
– Unearth a Villain who shouldn’t be in Gotham City

The Show Mud Go On
– Crash a film set and anger the director

The Batman Family
– Play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood

Practice Makes Perfect
– Complete all 16 Training Area exercises

Gotham City Confidential
– Find all of Bruce Wayne’s hidden audio recordings

Solid Alibi
– Successfully protect Batman’s secret identity

Bat Out of Hell
– Complete every Batcycle time trial

Knighthood
– Reach Knighthood with Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood

A Worthy Successor
– Unlock the final Knighthood Ability tier for any member of the Batman Family

First Step Into the Knight
– Unlock an Ability for the first time

Unstoppable Force
– Unlock all four Momentum bars as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood

Family Meeting
– Defeat 30 Mob Godmothers

Shock Til They Drop
– Defeat 45 Regulator Shockers

Drone You Out
– Defeat 30 Regulator Drone Masters

Bulldozed
– Defeat 30 Freaks Bulldozers

Out of Their League
– Defeat 45 League of Shadows Assassins and 30 Rocketeers

The Man-Bat Family
– Defeat 10 Man-Bats in Gotham City

Talonted
– Defeat 40 Feral Talons, 25 Gladiator Talons, and 15 Hunter Talons

In Your Element
– Inflict Elemental Effects on enemies 50 times

Claiming the Mural High Ground
– Discover all the murals for Tim’s Gotham City Street Art project

History Major
– Locate all Landmarks of Gotham City

Batarang Collector
– Retrieve every hidden Batarang in Gotham City

Read Owl About It
– Collect all missing pages from the mythical Historia Strigidae

Protector of Gotham
– Complete 50 Challenges

Fusion Expert
– Acquire 50 Modchips via mod fusion