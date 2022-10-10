Later deze maand maakt de Arkham franchise een terugkeer, ditmaal echter zonder de gevleugelde superheld Batman. Gotham Knights zet verschillende andere helden in de spotlights en intussen is de lijst met Trophies (of Achievements) online gezet.
Als je alle Trophies wilt behalen, zal je nu niet per se heel moeilijke dingen moeten doen… maar het zal wel wat tijd van je vragen. Gezien de multiplayer componenten die Gotham Knights heeft, is het niet vreemd dat de makers willen dat je een lange tijd bij de game blijft. Zo zal je veel collectables moeten verzamelen en heel wat specifieke activiteiten (zoals challenges) moeten voltooien.
Bekijk de volledige lijst hieronder, maar weet wel dat sommige beschrijvingen lichte spoilers kunnen bevatten. Gotham Knights verschijnt op 21 oktober.
Platinum
Heir to the Cowl
– Earn every Trophy in Gotham Knights
Goud
He’d Be So Proud of You
– Reach the maximum level as any member of the Batman Family
Expert Crime Fighter
– Prevent 250 crimes in Gotham City
Zilver
Snow Problem
– Keep your cool and survive the storm at Elliott Center
Universal Health Scare
– Go to Gotham City General Hospital after visiting hours
Rock and a Hard Place
– Crack the case at Gotham Reservoir
End of an Era
– Complete all Villain Case Files
A Momentum Occasion
– Unlock all Momentum Abilities as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood
Not On My Watch
– Successfully stop all Premeditated Crimes in a single night
Dressed to Impress
– Craft a complete set of Legendary equipment (Suit, Melee Weapon, Ranged Weapon)
Brons
Loose Ends
– Complete Case File 01: BATMAN’S LAST CASE
Whispered Words
– Complete Case File 02: THE RABBIT HOLE
Lock and Key
– Complete Case File 03: IN THE SHADOWS
Bad Apples in Every Orchard
– Complete Case File 04: THE MASQUERADE
From Inside Gotham’s Walls
– Complete Case File 05: THE COURT OF OWLS
Voiceless
– Complete Case File 06: JACOB KANE
Seeking Asylum
– Complete Case File 07: THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWS
Gotham Knight
– Complete Case File 08: HEAD OF THE DEMON
To the Victor Go the Spoils
– Uncover a new problem at S.T.A.R. Labs
– Investigate the disruption at Quartz Labs
Cooldown
– Put an inmate back behind Blackgate’s bars
Har, Har, Har, Very Funny
– Visit an unlikely source at Blackgate Penitentiary
Get ReQ’d
– Discover a sketchy self-help program in Gotham’s streets
Working Hard or Harley Working?
– Interrupt a presentation at the Monarch Theater
Something in the Clay
– Unearth a Villain who shouldn’t be in Gotham City
The Show Mud Go On
– Crash a film set and anger the director
The Batman Family
– Play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood
Practice Makes Perfect
– Complete all 16 Training Area exercises
Gotham City Confidential
– Find all of Bruce Wayne’s hidden audio recordings
Solid Alibi
– Successfully protect Batman’s secret identity
Bat Out of Hell
– Complete every Batcycle time trial
Knighthood
– Reach Knighthood with Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood
A Worthy Successor
– Unlock the final Knighthood Ability tier for any member of the Batman Family
First Step Into the Knight
– Unlock an Ability for the first time
Unstoppable Force
– Unlock all four Momentum bars as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood
Family Meeting
– Defeat 30 Mob Godmothers
Shock Til They Drop
– Defeat 45 Regulator Shockers
Drone You Out
– Defeat 30 Regulator Drone Masters
Bulldozed
– Defeat 30 Freaks Bulldozers
Out of Their League
– Defeat 45 League of Shadows Assassins and 30 Rocketeers
The Man-Bat Family
– Defeat 10 Man-Bats in Gotham City
Talonted
– Defeat 40 Feral Talons, 25 Gladiator Talons, and 15 Hunter Talons
In Your Element
– Inflict Elemental Effects on enemies 50 times
Claiming the Mural High Ground
– Discover all the murals for Tim’s Gotham City Street Art project
History Major
– Locate all Landmarks of Gotham City
Batarang Collector
– Retrieve every hidden Batarang in Gotham City
Read Owl About It
– Collect all missing pages from the mythical Historia Strigidae
Protector of Gotham
– Complete 50 Challenges
Fusion Expert
– Acquire 50 Modchips via mod fusion