Later deze maand maakt de Arkham franchise een terugkeer, ditmaal echter zonder de gevleugelde superheld Batman. Gotham Knights zet verschillende andere helden in de spotlights en intussen is de lijst met Trophies (of Achievements) online gezet.

Als je alle Trophies wilt behalen, zal je nu niet per se heel moeilijke dingen moeten doen… maar het zal wel wat tijd van je vragen. Gezien de multiplayer componenten die Gotham Knights heeft, is het niet vreemd dat de makers willen dat je een lange tijd bij de game blijft. Zo zal je veel collectables moeten verzamelen en heel wat specifieke activiteiten (zoals challenges) moeten voltooien.

Bekijk de volledige lijst hieronder, maar weet wel dat sommige beschrijvingen lichte spoilers kunnen bevatten. Gotham Knights verschijnt op 21 oktober.

Platinum

Heir to the Cowl

– Earn every Trophy in Gotham Knights

Goud

He’d Be So Proud of You

– Reach the maximum level as any member of the Batman Family

Expert Crime Fighter

– Prevent 250 crimes in Gotham City

Zilver

Snow Problem

– Keep your cool and survive the storm at Elliott Center

Universal Health Scare

– Go to Gotham City General Hospital after visiting hours

Rock and a Hard Place

– Crack the case at Gotham Reservoir

End of an Era

– Complete all Villain Case Files

A Momentum Occasion

– Unlock all Momentum Abilities as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood

Not On My Watch

– Successfully stop all Premeditated Crimes in a single night

Dressed to Impress

– Craft a complete set of Legendary equipment (Suit, Melee Weapon, Ranged Weapon)

Brons

Loose Ends

– Complete Case File 01: BATMAN’S LAST CASE

Whispered Words

– Complete Case File 02: THE RABBIT HOLE

Lock and Key

– Complete Case File 03: IN THE SHADOWS

Bad Apples in Every Orchard

– Complete Case File 04: THE MASQUERADE

From Inside Gotham’s Walls

– Complete Case File 05: THE COURT OF OWLS

Voiceless

– Complete Case File 06: JACOB KANE

Seeking Asylum

– Complete Case File 07: THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWS

Gotham Knight

– Complete Case File 08: HEAD OF THE DEMON

To the Victor Go the Spoils

– Uncover a new problem at S.T.A.R. Labs

Quartzer Life Crisis

– Investigate the disruption at Quartz Labs