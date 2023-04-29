Gotham Knights is voorzien van een nieuwe update en die voegt het nodige aan nieuwe content toe. De belangrijkste toevoeging is de introductie van The Kelvin Incident, wat een vervolg is op de vorige Heroic Assault uitbreiding voor de game.
Om dit te kunnen spelen is het noodzakelijk dat je alle Villain Crimes in de game hebt voltooid, anders kan je The Kelvin Incident niet spelen. Mocht je toegang hebben tot de nieuwe content, dan zal het doorspelen je ook het één en ander opleveren, zie daarvoor de details hieronder.
New Content/Features
- The Kelvin Incident is now available! This is a new 15 floor raid available in new game plus or after unlocking the raid area and defeating all the side villain missions.
Mythic gear.
- This is a new tier of stronger gear which only drops in the raid.
- New material will drop from raid as well.
Other
- A new suit transmog can be unlocked
- 4 new batcycle transmogs can be unlocked
- New stronger enemies
Accessiblity
Controller Remapping
- Controller remapping implemented
- Gameplay Controls can be remapped
- Buttons that need to be held down can be changed to a toggle
Text-to-Speech
- The game supports your device’s built-in screen reader for all text and certain menus
- Improved screen reader support in areas where it existed previously
- Text-to-Speech is available in English only
Leuk !!! Binnenkort even checken.
60fps graag