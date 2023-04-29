

Gotham Knights is voorzien van een nieuwe update en die voegt het nodige aan nieuwe content toe. De belangrijkste toevoeging is de introductie van The Kelvin Incident, wat een vervolg is op de vorige Heroic Assault uitbreiding voor de game.

Om dit te kunnen spelen is het noodzakelijk dat je alle Villain Crimes in de game hebt voltooid, anders kan je The Kelvin Incident niet spelen. Mocht je toegang hebben tot de nieuwe content, dan zal het doorspelen je ook het één en ander opleveren, zie daarvoor de details hieronder.

Meer weten over Gotham Knights? Check dan hier onze review.