

Gisteren heb je kunnen lezen dat een nieuwe update een tweetal modi aan Gotham Knights heeft toegevoegd. Dit geeft de game een nog langere levensduur en de update kwam tegelijkertijd ook met de nodige fixes voor diverse issues in het spel.

Naast dat er allerlei issues worden aangepakt, voegt de update verder nog het een en ander aan nieuwe features en opties toe. De volledige patch notes zijn nu vrijgegeven en die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Meer over Gotham Knights lees je in onze review.

New Features

Heroic Assault

Journey deep into Gotham’s underworld (literally) and discover the mystery awaiting at the bottom!

Four player co-op

30 floors

New gear

New transmogs

Launched from player’s location in North Gotham or through the main menu

Main menu access is available after initially using the North Gotham entrance

Showdown

The villains are back for round 2! Square off against supercharged versions of the game’s main DC Super-Villains, including Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface and Talia al Ghul.

Solo or two player co-op

More difficult versions of the game’s boss fights

New gear

New transmogs

Launched from the villains trophies in Belfry

General

Balancing

HP requirements for Stealth takedowns

Boss elemental gears requirements and resistances

Late game content

AI Spawning closer to the player’s level

Enemy health has been lowered on hard difficulty

Weapon and gear stats

Abilities

Fix for missing ability points not granted to the player at times

Robin’s Vantage Mine blast radius reduced

Robin’s Hanging Vantage Takedown will slightly alert enemies instead of revealing the player’s location

Robin’s Warping Shot ability doesn’t stop armored attacks anymore

Fix for AI reaction to Batgirl’s Hacking Overload on non-grounded turrets

Robin’s Slideways Takedown ability disabled on Court of Owl’s Talons

Robin’s Bo Swing now applies guard break

Fixes for Piercing ability icons

Removed cooldown HUD visual feedback for instant abilities

Throwing enemies will do increased damage. Additionally, it will cause the enemy to be stunned

Co-op attack damage has been increased and will award 1 bar of momentum

Gear

Ruthless Healing conditional property now working as intended

Increased stealth potential stat on stealth gear

Adjustment of CPL value, to make it more representative of the gear strength

Challenges

Simplified and clarified Knighthood challenge objectives

Increased the amount of Nth Metal awarded by Penguin

Archetypes

Reduced Health of the Drone Master

Fix for throwing Large Enemies into wall not causing damage

Database

Fix for incorrect enemies vulnerabilities.

Rewards

Player will have access to the Cosmic Batcycle colorway after completing Batgirl’s Heroic Traversal side activity in North Gotham

Gear drop

Fixed last Hidden cache not rewarding anything

Added a message when blueprints are automatically converted into salvage

Boss Fights

Fix for Talia getting stuck on a wall without evading

Fix for Talia using her bow as a katana during the fight

Fix for Batgirl’s Drone staggering bosses

Fix for Red Hood’s “Focus fire” ability being blocked by Bosses

Fix for Clayface’s spiked attacks on cloaked Robin

Fix for Harley Quinn counter attacking when being stunned

Photo Mode

Added new Body Poses

Added Intensity option for many of the Filters

Added Look at Camera option (available when a Body Pose is applied). This option is replicated to other players

Light Rigs are now replicated to other players

Light Rig global intensity is now higher and each light’s intensity can be separately controlled

Miscellaneous

Matchmaking privacy setting option added when starting a New Game

Fix for certain crime victims dodging the Batcycle

Turning Off the Enemies stat display in the Options menu will no longer make the Informant Icon disappear

Red Hood’s laces will no longer stand out

Fix for rumble suddenly stopping from working

Adjusted rumble intensity in various situations.

Audio

Added Dynamic range presets under audio options