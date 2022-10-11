Vorige week mocht No Man’s Sky alweer een grote update ontvangen, meer bepaald de Waypoint update. Zoals wel vaker gebeurt, brengt zo’n update wel eens wat bugs en foutjes met zich mee en dat was ook hier het geval. Hier is dus nu een nieuwe update met bug fixes!

Update 4.03 is live en Hello Games heeft laten weten welke veranderingen doorgevoerd zijn. Geen nieuwe content dus, maar louter bugs die uitgeroeid worden. De volledige lijst met fixes bekijk je onderaan dit bericht.