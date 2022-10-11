Vorige week mocht No Man’s Sky alweer een grote update ontvangen, meer bepaald de Waypoint update. Zoals wel vaker gebeurt, brengt zo’n update wel eens wat bugs en foutjes met zich mee en dat was ook hier het geval. Hier is dus nu een nieuwe update met bug fixes!
Update 4.03 is live en Hello Games heeft laten weten welke veranderingen doorgevoerd zijn. Geen nieuwe content dus, maar louter bugs die uitgeroeid worden. De volledige lijst met fixes bekijk je onderaan dit bericht.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue that prevented the “Change Craft Amount” option from working when crafting products.
- Fixed a number of issues affecting base power when enabled or disable the Auto-Power difficulty setting.
- Fixed an issue that prevented ship and Multi-Tool trade-in prices from being calculated correctly.
- Fixed an icon inconsistency in the Journey Records page.
- Fixed an issue that caused audio corruption when upgrading inventory slots.
- Fixed a number of issues related to selecting the next inventory slot to be upgraded.
- Fixed a UI issue that could make it difficult to expand inventories up to their intended maximum dimensions (of 60 for technology and 120 for items).
- Fixed an issue that caused some doorways in freighter bases to become blocked.
- Fixed an issue that made it difficult for the living ship to land on planets.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when pinning a completed journey milestone.
- Fixed a crash related to upgrading Multi-Tool inventories.
- Fixed a crash related to rendering.
- Fixd a number of memory-related crashes.