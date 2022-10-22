

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is officieel vanaf volgende week vrijdag verkrijgbaar voor verschillende platformen, maar iedereen met een pre-order kan er sinds donderdagavond al mee aan de slag. Met de singleplayer althans, want alle multiplayer functies zijn nog niet beschikbaar.

De game is dus gedeeltelijk speelbaar en dat maakt ook dat er al Trophies/Achievements te verdienen zijn in het spel. Die zijn zodoende online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en Xbox Live. Mocht je de game nog niet hebben, maar wel benieuwd zijn naar wat je zoal moet doen, check het overzicht hieronder.

Benieuwd naar de Achievements en hun waarde? Klik dan hier.

Platinum

We are RTB

-Collect all the Trophies

Goud

Must be Wind

-Rescue the hostages in ‘Countdown’ without the enemies firing their weapons.

Gunless

-Finish ‘Alone’ without firing a gun.

Test Drive

-Drive five vehicle types in ‘Violence and Timing’.

Ghost-in-Training

-Reach the penthouse in ‘El Sin Nombre’ without killing anyone or triggering the alarm.

Gentleman Thief

-Open three safes in the Campaign.

Zilver

Crocodile

-Shoot three enemies while underwater in ‘Wetwork’.

Don’t touch the deck!

-In ‘Dark Water’ advance 90 meters towards the front of the ship without touching the deck.

Keeping this One

-Reach Price using the first vehicle you hijack.

Practice makes Perfect

-Shoot all the targets in the training area in ‘Ghost Team’.

Nessie

-Reach the barge without being seen in ‘Wetwork’.

No time to lose

-Complete the CCTV sequence in four minutes.

Backpack Guy

-Kill gassed or blinded enemies using a Molotov, Semtex and Frag in ‘Prison Break’.

Nobody was There

-Never trigger the alarm in ‘Recon by Fire’.

Night Fight

-Earn three Stars in ‘Low Profile’.

Hellride

-Earn three Stars in ‘Denied Area’.

Kings of the Mountain

-Earn three Stars in ‘Defender: Mt. Zaya’.

Going Dark

-Complete ‘Low Profile’ without triggering any alarms.

Only the Beginning

-Earn at least one Star in Co-op.

Full SSE

-Find 20 intel fragments in Co-op.

Brons

Wall of Duty

-Kill three Enemies with the Riot Shield in the Campaign or in Co-op.

Daredevil

-While affected by one Flashbang, kill two enemies in the Campaign or in Co-op.

A Crappy Way to Die

-Kill the enemy in the porta-potty.