

Met de release van Sonic Frontiers gisteren, heeft SEGA de Trophies op het PlayStation Network gezet. Dit brengt ons zoals gebruikelijk bij een overzicht aan te verzamelen trofeeën, alsook Achievements die qua doelen hetzelfde zijn.

Over het algemeen zien de Trophies/Achievements er niet al te ingewikkeld uit, het is vooral een tijdrovende bezigheid omdat je voor de platinum Trophy alle eilanden moet voltooien. Als je benieuwd bent naar wat je zoal moet doen voor de platinum, zie het overzicht hieronder.

Ga je de game op de Xbox spelen en benieuwd naar de waarde van de Achievements? Klik dan hier.

Platinum

Trophies Completed!

-Collected all trophies.

Goud

A Land at Peace

-Defeated the final threat and completed the main story.

Threats Identified

-Defeated all guardian types.

Zilver

The Journey Begins

-Completed the Kronos Island tutorials.

The Beginning

-Defeated the Titan and completed the main story on Kronos Island.

Ancient Defiance

-Defeated the Titan and completed the main story on Ares Island.

Futile Resistance

-Defeated the Titan and completed the main story on Chaos Island.

Hope Across Ages

-Defeated the Titan and completed the main story on Ouranos Island.

Expert Historian

-Viewed all Side Stories.

Unrivaled Aptitude

-Unlocked all Skills.

Unknown Threat

-Defeated a guardian for the first time.

Kronos Island Memories

-Repaired all Portals on Kronos Island.

Ares Island Memories

-Repaired all Portals on Ares Island.

Chaos Island Memories

-Repaired all Portals on Chaos Island.

Ouranos Island Memories

-Repaired all Portals on Ouranos Island.

Perfect Run

-Completed all Missions in one Cyber Space area.

Superior Ranking

-Achieved Rank S time, for the first time in a Cyber Space area.

Angler’s Club

-Landed all catches at one fishing spot.

Brons

Kronos Island Expert

-Viewed all Side Stories on Kronos Island.

Ares Island Expert

-Viewed all Side Stories on Ares Island.

Chaos Island Expert

-Viewed all Side Stories on Chaos Island.

Ouranos Island Expert

-Viewed all Side Stories on Ouranos Island.

Kronos Island Explorer

-Completed all Challenges on Kronos Island and fully revealed the map.

Ares Island Explorer

-Completed all Challenges on Ares Island and fully revealed the map.

Chaos Island Explorer

-Completed all Challenges on Chaos Island and fully revealed the map.

Ouranos Island Explorer

-Completed all Challenges on Ouranos Island and fully revealed the map.

Speed Demon

-Activated a Power Boost for the first time.

Combo Convert

-Performed a Phantom Rush for the first time, outside of the training simulator.

Combo Crackerjack

-Performed Phantom Rush 50 times, outside of the training simulator.

Koco Leader

-Gathered 200 Koco.

Elder Koco Encounter

-Spoke with Elder Koco for the first time.

Hermit Koco Encounter

-Spoke with Hermit Koco for the first time.

Herculean Hedgehog

-Raised Power Level to MAX.

Hardened Hedgehog

-Raised Defense Level to MAX.

Hearty Hedgehog

-Raised Ring Level to MAX.

Hypersonic Hedgehog

-Raised Speed Level to MAX.

Easy Prey

-Defeated all enemy types.

Swath of Destruction

-Destroyed 100 breakable objects.

Celestial Rain

-Encountered a starfall for the first time.

Big Encounter

-Completed the fishing tutorial.

Ticket to Tranquility

-Earned 100 Purple Coins.