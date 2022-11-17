

Eerder deze week kon je al lezen dat er een nieuwe update voor The Crew 2 in aantocht was. Deze update is nu door Ubisoft uitgerold en het gaat hier om versie 1.27 die voor alle platformen beschikbaar is waarop de game is verschenen.

Deze update brengt wat technische optimalisaties. Zo is het nu mogelijk om The Crew 2 op de Xbox Series S met een framerate van 60fps te spelen en er is een performance modus beschikbaar gesteld voor de game op de PlayStation 5.

Dat is echter lang niet alles, want ook voegt de update een hoop nieuwe content toe. Hieronder in de patch notes alle details.