Ubisoft beloofde geruime tijd terug dat The Crew 2 voorzien zou worden van een current-gen upgrade en die is nu door de uitgever beschikbaar gesteld. Samen met de start van het nieuwe seizoen is er een update uitgerold die de game in technisch opzicht optimaliseert voor de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S.
Spelers die de game na het updaten op de current-gen consoles opstarten, krijgen nu de keuze uit twee visuele modi. Zo is er een Resolution modus die een dynamische 4K resolutie presenteert op 30fps. De Performance modus biedt een dynamische Full HD resolutie op 60fps.
Verder is er een nieuwe ‘Fuzz’-feature beschikbaar op zowel current- als last-gen systemen en die doet de kwaliteit van belichting op het terrein verbeteren. Denk dan aan effecten rondom gras, struiken en meer. Hieronder de meer specifieke details op een rijtje.
Features
Dominion
- [Added] 6 New Motorsports Parks.
- 18 New events across 2 Episodes
- 7 Time-Attack races
- 2 “Points” Events
Vanity Items
- [Added] 115 new vanity items – to be released throughout the Season in the shop, as LIVE Summit rewards, or in the Motorpass (58).
- 8 horns
- 18 Nitros
- 2 Suits
- 2 Helmets
- 16 Rooftops
- 15 Smokes
- 27 Tires
- 19 Underglows
- 8 Window tints
- [Fixed] The so-called “WiP Jacket” has been updated with a final texture.
- [Fixed] The “Imported Smoke” vanity is not working when equipped on bikes.
- [Fixed] The Rocket Co. underglow is too wide when equipped on bikes.
- [Fixed] The flickering effect on the Nightfall underglow is static.
- [Fixed] [PS4/5][Stadia] Rooftop vanities are not displayed on the following cars:
- McLaren Senna
- Proto Lucky-One
- Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe
- Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo
Summit
- [Added] 19 LIVE Summits including:
- 5 Premium LIVE Summits
Hobbies
- [Fixed] Stars animations were not aligned after completing a hobby
Motorpass
- [Added] 2 new Motorpasses.
- [Added] Followers gain – based challenges
Activity Menu
- [Added] “Season 6: Dominion Forsberg” section in the Motorflix activity menu.
- [Added] “What to Play” tile introducing a selection of activities to play (Note: a small fraction of players will not see this tile by design until a future update)
Drift Menu
- [Improved] Destructible props (benches, trash cans, light posts) do not break your drift combo.
- [Improved] Added 0.5s of time between two drift before scoring it (from 1.5 s to 2s) to for easier momentum and point scoring
Miscellaneous
- [Added] New PvP events, refer to our dedicated blog for more info.
- [Added] New Photo mode weather presets, (old weathers have been updated and newer ones have been added).
- [Added] Players can now watch previous Motorpass videos in “Previously in Motorflix”.
Vehicles
New Vehicles
- [Added] 20 New Vehicles
- [Fixed] Exclusive or Motorpass vehicles should not have the “promo tag” enabled.
- [Fixed] Nissan GTR-R35 first and third spoilers were slightly not centred.
- [Fixed] The nitro effect was not displayed on the KTM X-BOW GTX when rear bumpers 3 and 4 are equipped.
- [Fixed] The right-side mirror #2 on the Ford Mustang GT 2011 is untextured.
- [Fixed] The Ducati Panigale R tachometer was out of sync with the UI one when switching gears.
- [Fixed] The rim colour on the Porsche Carrera GT Green Flash Edition is changing above a certain speed threshold.
- [Fixed] ARB sliders are missing in the Pro Settings menu for the KTM X-BOW R (AGP)
- [Fixed] The rear wing of the McLaren Senna was not behaving as expected
- [Fixed] The stock rims of the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar are growing to an exaggerated level when performance parts are equipped.
- [Fixed] The Ford Focus RS had no option to equip roof vanity items.
- [Fixed] The right exhaust of the Nissan 300ZX (Z32) has a reverse nitro animation.
- [Fixed] The Mazda RX-7 Turbo 10th Anniversary has no option to equip window tints.
- [Fixed] The rear wing # 1 of the Ferrari Enzo was not behaving as expected.
3C/Handling
- [Improved] Updated handling model on the remaining Rallycross vehicles. Full list available here.
Thematization
- [Added] New main menu.
- [Added] New “American Legends” landing page and start menu videos.
- [Added] New HQ Bus and new world billboard posters.
World (Visual & Audio)
Events
- [Added] Two new Drift Tutorial events on a new Drift Playground.
- [Added] New drifting Tips on all Drift events unlocked at “Popular” level
- [Improved] AI rebalancing (following RX handling update).
- [Fixed] Exploit allowing to generate extra points in Aerobatics.
- [Fixed] LIVE platform is misplaced in Latrell’s Car Part 2.
- [Fixed] Roswell event (Rally Raid) has seen some of its checkpoints changed due to the implementation of a Playground on the global map. (Leaderboards will be reset).
World
- [Added] Added 6 new Motorsports Parks (or racetrack)
- [Fixed] Floating / Misplaced lighting posts have been adjusted.
- [Fixed] A fence was stuck in the road during the St-George Street Race.
- [Fixed] An empty gap is present between a building and the pavement in northern Seattle.
- [Fixed] The umbrella in the first step of Lucky Guy 4 is misplaced.
- [Fixed] Pedestrians are hovering over Malibu beach.
- [Fixed] The Chicago Navy Pier sign displays a wrong name on the other side.
Technical
- [Added] 60 FPS mode on new-gen platforms, more detailed info available here.
- [Added] Various visual improvements and techs.
- [Fixed] Promotion Timer was broken under certain conditions in the HQ.
- [Fixed] Created liveries disappear from the “My livery” tab after restarting the game and need to be purchased.
Known Issues
- [PS5] When activating the Performance mode with certain screens, visual artifacts may occur.
- ICON 9999 Players cannot complete any Weekly Motorpass challenge – a compensation has been issued
- The splash screen displayed the first time you open the Motorpass menu shows inaccurate information regarding free and premium vehicles.