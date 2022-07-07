

Ubisoft beloofde geruime tijd terug dat The Crew 2 voorzien zou worden van een current-gen upgrade en die is nu door de uitgever beschikbaar gesteld. Samen met de start van het nieuwe seizoen is er een update uitgerold die de game in technisch opzicht optimaliseert voor de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S.

Spelers die de game na het updaten op de current-gen consoles opstarten, krijgen nu de keuze uit twee visuele modi. Zo is er een Resolution modus die een dynamische 4K resolutie presenteert op 30fps. De Performance modus biedt een dynamische Full HD resolutie op 60fps.

Verder is er een nieuwe ‘Fuzz’-feature beschikbaar op zowel current- als last-gen systemen en die doet de kwaliteit van belichting op het terrein verbeteren. Denk dan aan effecten rondom gras, struiken en meer. Hieronder de meer specifieke details op een rijtje.