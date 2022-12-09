

Na een eerdere teaser toonde Larian Studios tijdens The Game Awards vannacht een volledig nieuwe trailer van Baldur’s Gate 3. Die trailer kun je natuurlijk hieronder bekijken en tegelijkertijd is ook aangekondigd dat de game early access zal gaan verlaten.

Dit in aanloop naar de volledige release die voor nu gepland staat voor augustus 2023. Een specifieke datum is nog niet bekend, maar gezien het nog wel even duurt voor we in de achtste maand van 2023 zitten, zullen we hier nog even geduld voor moeten opbrengen.

Collector’s Edition