Na een eerdere teaser toonde Larian Studios tijdens The Game Awards vannacht een volledig nieuwe trailer van Baldur’s Gate 3. Die trailer kun je natuurlijk hieronder bekijken en tegelijkertijd is ook aangekondigd dat de game early access zal gaan verlaten.
Dit in aanloop naar de volledige release die voor nu gepland staat voor augustus 2023. Een specifieke datum is nog niet bekend, maar gezien het nog wel even duurt voor we in de achtste maand van 2023 zitten, zullen we hier nog even geduld voor moeten opbrengen.
Collector’s Edition
- Mindflayer vs. Drow Battle Diorama – 1,100g, 25cm battle diorama of Mindflayer and Drow locked in a deadly exchange of blade and psionic might. This Collector’s Edition statue is made from high-quality PVC / ABS plastics and features a finely painted & hand finished, round scenic base depicting the subterranean realm of the Underdark
- Hardcover Art Book – Explore the art and design of Baldur’s Gate III in this hardcover art book, written by Larian. Featuring approximately 160 pages of concept art and environmental design inspired by the Forgotten Realms. Inner pages printed on satin 170gsm gilded foil edged paper, with an anti-scuff PP laminate case cover.
- Character Sheets – A set of four-page Dungeons & Dragons character sheets for each Baldur’s Gate III Origin character. 200-220gsm.
- Cloth Map – A single-sided A3 map of Faerun, made from silk satin fabric for easy unfurling while trudging through swamps.
- Tadpole Keyring – A tadpole-inspired metal keyring made from zinc alloy. Unlikely to trigger ceremorphosis if inserted into brain (Do not insert into brain).
- Stickers – 32 die cut vinyl stickers inspired by Baldur’s Gate III. Includes adorable custom-illustrated characters and Larian Studios warrior logos.
- Magic: The Gathering Booster Pack – Three Magic: The Gathering booster packs containing the “Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate” card set, featuring characters from Baldur’s Gate III. (Limited to the first 15,000 Collector’s Editions sold.)
- Collector’s Edition Certificate – A Certificate of Authenticity serialized with the unique number of your Collector’s Edition. Single-sided, spot varnish, hot foil and blind deboss. Frame it above the mantelpiece, if you’re so inclined!
- Baldur’s Gate III D20 – Oversized custom-engraved metal dice based on Baldur’s Gate III‘s digital dice design. Made from zinc alloy.