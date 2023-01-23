Deze week kunnen we de nachtmerrie van Dead Space (opnieuw) beleven dankzij de langverwachte remake. Er is nu echter al leuk nieuws voor Trophy hunters die deze game willen binnenhalen, want de volledige lijst met Trophies (of achievements) is online gezet.

Als we even een blik werpen op de volledige lijst, zien we dat het behalen van de platinum Trophy geen makkie zal worden. Je zal de game op de hoogste moeilijkheidsgraad moeten voltooien, alle wapens moeten verzamelen en kills mee moeten maken en heel wat collectables moeten verzamelen. Bereid je alvast mentaal voor!

Platinum

Concordance Officer

– Collect all Trophies.

Goud

Untouchable

– Complete the game in Impossible Mode.

Maxed Out

– Fully upgrade all weapons and equipment.

Zilver

Exodus

– Complete Chapter 12 on any difficulty setting.

Final Regeneration

– Discover the Hunter’s origins.

Whole Again

– Pursue Nicole’s investigation.

Set A Benchmark

– Complete the game on Medium difficulty or above.

Trusted Contractor

– Complete New Game Plus on any difficulty mode.

Z-Baller

– Complete Level 6 in Zero-G Basketball.

Built To Order

– Install every weapon upgrade.

Full Clearance

– Create the Master Security Override.

One Gun

– Beat the game using only the Plasma Cutter.

Reunion

– See the alternative ending on any difficulty mode.

Brons

Welcome Aboard

– Complete Chapter 1 on any difficulty setting.

Lab Rat

– Complete Chapter 2 on any difficulty setting.

All Systems Go

– Complete Chapter 3 on any difficulty setting.

Cannon Fodder

– Complete Chapter 4 on any difficulty setting.

True Believer

– Complete Chapter 5 on any difficulty setting.

Greenhouse Effect

– Complete Chapter 6 on any difficulty setting.

S.O.S.

– Complete Chapter 7 on any difficulty setting.

Strange Transmissions

– Complete Chapter 8 on any difficulty setting.

Wreckage

– Complete Chapter 9 on any difficulty setting.

Keeper of the Faith

– Complete Chapter 10 on any difficulty setting.

Betrayed

– Complete Chapter 11 on any difficulty setting.

Full Arsenal

– Own every weapon in the game.

Autofire

– Kill 30 enemies with the Pulse Rifle.

Live with the Hot Ones

– Kill 30 enemies with the Flamethrower.

A Cut Above

– Kill 30 enemies with the Ripper.

Pusher

– Kill 30 enemies with the Force Gun.

Eviscerator

– Kill 30 enemies with the Line Gun.

Full Contact

– Kill 30 enemies with the Contact Beam.

Pack Rat

– Place 25 items in Storage.

Story Teller

– Collect 75 Logs.

Legend Teller

– Collect 150 Logs.

Merchant

– Collect all Schematics.

Marksman

– Dismember 50 Limbs.

Surgeon

– Dismember 500 Limbs.

Wishbone

– Rip off a dangling limb using Kinesis.

Raise The Stakes

– Pin an enemy.

Freeze

– Use Stasis on 50 enemies.

Backbreaker

– Kill 10 enemies with a stomp attack.

Front Toward Enemy

– Survive the Shooting Gallery.

There’s Always Peng!

– Find the Peng Treasure.

Brute Force

– Kill a Brute.

Exterminator

– Kill the Leviathan.

Get Off My Ship!

– Kill the Leviathan Remnant.

Mindless Prey

– Kill the Hive Mind.

Marked

– Pick up a Marker fragment for the first time.