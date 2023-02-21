

De Dead Space Remake is een titel die absoluut de moeite waard is, omdat EA Motive de game geheel getrouw heeft gemoderniseerd en aangevuld met aanpassingen die de game nog beter uit de verf laten komen. Onze Matthias was lovend over de titel in onze review, maar nog niet alles is zoals de ontwikkelaar het graag wilde hebben.

Daarom heeft EA Motive een nieuwe update voor de game uitgebracht. Een van de zaken die wordt aangepakt is een progressie blokkade die kon ontstaan in hoofdstuk vijf, wat natuurlijk erg storend is. Deze blokkade zal nu niet langer een probleem mogen vormen.

Hieronder alle details van de update op een rijtje: