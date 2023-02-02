

De current-gen upgrade voor The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is inmiddels al een paar weken beschikbaar en het is absoluut een enorme stap vooruit. Toch is nog niet alles helemaal 100% perfect en daarom heeft CD Projekt RED aan een update gewerkt de laatste tijd.

Deze update, versie 4.01, is nu beschikbaar en zo’n 2.7GB groot. Je kunt de update downloaden voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Samen met het bekendmaken dat de update beschikbaar is, heeft de ontwikkelaar gelijk ook de patch notes vrijgegeven.

De details hieronder op een rijtje, waaruit blijkt dat er wat technische verbeteringen zijn doorgevoerd met betrekking tot ray tracing en meer.