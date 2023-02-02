De current-gen upgrade voor The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is inmiddels al een paar weken beschikbaar en het is absoluut een enorme stap vooruit. Toch is nog niet alles helemaal 100% perfect en daarom heeft CD Projekt RED aan een update gewerkt de laatste tijd.
Deze update, versie 4.01, is nu beschikbaar en zo’n 2.7GB groot. Je kunt de update downloaden voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Samen met het bekendmaken dat de update beschikbaar is, heeft de ontwikkelaar gelijk ook de patch notes vrijgegeven.
De details hieronder op een rijtje, waaruit blijkt dat er wat technische verbeteringen zijn doorgevoerd met betrekking tot ray tracing en meer.
Pc specific
- Fixed an issue where the Screen Space Reflections setting wasn’t working on PC despite being turned on. Players who had previously set their SSR setting to high may notice a performance impact.
- Added a new performance mode for ray-traced global illumination, which can be toggled by players with compatible hardware. It improves frame rate by prioritizing performance over range and precision.
Console specific
- Fixed an issue where consoles could create a higher amount of saves than their set limit, resulting in various issues with saving the game or user settings being reset.
- Improved Screen Space Reflections quality on next-gen consoles.
- Optimized ray-traced global illumination on next-gen consoles to improve the performance of Ray Tracing Mode.
Quests & gameplay
- Battle Preparations – Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to interact with Avallac’h during the objective “Let Avallac’h know everything’s ready.”
- Family Matters – Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash during the transition to Ciri’s Story: Out of the Shadows when speaking to the Bloody Baron.
- King’s Gambit – Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to participate in the fistfight with the second Vildkaarl due to an invisible obstacle.
- Wine Wars: Belgaard – Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 4.00, where the quest couldn’t be completed if the player destroyed one of the required monster nests during exploration.
- A Dangerous Game – The armor in Caesar’s room should now change its appearance when the Alternate Nilfgaardian Armor is turned on.
- Axii Puppet – Increased the health and damage dealt by the puppet.
- Adrenaline Rush mutation should now work according to its description.
- Various small fixes to quests and cutscenes.
Localization
- Fixed various issues with Arabic localization.
- Added the localized versions of Orianna’s song “Lullaby of Woe” in Korean and Simplified Chinese.
- Adjusted Priscilla’s lip-sync animation to match her voice-over in Simplified Chinese during the song “The Wolven Storm”.
Mooie game, had hem nog nooit gespeeld 🙂
@mrb: Zeker een mooie game. Geniet ervan 😉