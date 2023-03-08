Horizon: Call of the Mountain is één van de launch games voor PlayStation VR2 en hoewel de game qua ervaring op zich prima is, blijken er toch nog wat issues te zijn. Dat lost Guerrilla Games natuurlijk op met een update.
Deze update heeft versienummer 1.03 gekregen en komt met de onderstaande patch notes. Meer over Horizon: Call of the Mountain lees je in onze review.
Performance and Stability
- Various crash and performance fixes.
Missions and Progression
- Fixed an issue which would cause the Bow to not spawn at the start of the game, until the user restarted from campfire.
- Fixed issues which caused the user to become stuck when topping out.
- Fixed an issue which may cause the Thunderjaw to block access to the elevator.
- Fixed a save issue when having jumped onto the Tallneck and reloading this save.
- Fixed an issue where the user may become stuck when returning to Dawn’s Grasp.
- Fixed an issue which may cause the Dodge tutorial to become blocked when loading a save during it.
Machines
- Fixed an issue where a Scrapper may become stuck outside of the combat area.
UI/UX
- Fixed an issue where all option categories may be greyed out when prompted at the first campfire.
- Fixed an issue where the user’s Assault Course score may reset to zero when leaving the Challenge Hub.
- Fixed an issue where the red vignette would remain on screen once the user has fully healed.
Other
- Fixed an issue where the Watcher trophy may not appear in the trophy room.
- Various audio, dialogue, and music fixes.
- Various geometry fixes.
- Various lighting fixes.
Vette game! Echt heel gaaf om te spelen in VR, moeilijk te beschrijven, echt iets wat je zelf moet ervaren. net als Gran Turismo 7!!
@Anoniem-1939: ik liet me van hoog vallen.
Wat een onderbuikgevoel echt vet.
Mooie demo