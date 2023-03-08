

Horizon: Call of the Mountain is één van de launch games voor PlayStation VR2 en hoewel de game qua ervaring op zich prima is, blijken er toch nog wat issues te zijn. Dat lost Guerrilla Games natuurlijk op met een update.

Deze update heeft versienummer 1.03 gekregen en komt met de onderstaande patch notes. Meer over Horizon: Call of the Mountain lees je in onze review.