Eén van de launchgames voor PlayStation VR2 is uiteraard Horizon: Call of the Mountain, die vanaf morgen verkrijgbaar is voor de gloednieuwe headset. Deze game komt natuurlijk met een set Trophies om te verzamelen en die zijn nu online gegaan op het PlayStation Network.
Dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht van alle Trophies die te verzamelen zijn in de game. Zoals het er nu naar uitziet is de game niet al te lastig om platinum te halen, gezien het merendeel van de Trophies relatief eenvoudige handelingen vereist en je vraagt om verschillende machines te verslaan.
Check hieronder het complete overzicht om te zien of het ook voor jou haalbaar is.
Platinum
Answered the Call
-Earned all Trophies in Horizon Call of the Mountain
Goud
Defeated a Thunderjaw
-Defeated the Thunderjaw at the top of Talonreach
Defeated a Stormbird
-Defeated the Stormbird at the top of Devil’s Anger
Defeated a Fireclaw
-Defeated the Fireclaw in Day’s End
Asera’s Fall
-Stopped Asera from reaching Meridian on her Tallneck
Zilver
Defeated a Bellowback
-Defeated a Bellowback
Defeated a Shellwalker
-Defeated a Shellwalker
The Metal Devil
-Repaired the Transmitter Box to Ascend to the Metal Devil on Devil’s Anger
Fully Equipped
-Crafted and Collected all of the Tools
Fully Armed
-Collected all of the Weapon and Ammo types
Full Alert
-Shot all Warning Beacons in Horizon Call of the Mountain
Legendary Climber
-Completed all Legendary Climbs
Scholar
-Found all Lore Collectibles in Horizon Call of the Mountain
Master Cairn Builder
-Constructed all of the Cairns in Horizon Call of the Mountain
Top of the Class
-Achieved the highest score at the Dawn’s Grasp Assault Course
On Target
-Achieved the highest score at the Dawn’s Grasp Archery Range
Brons
Defeated a Scrapper Pack
-Defeated a Scrapper Pack
Defeated a Glinthawk Flight
-Defeated a Glinthawk Flight
Defeated a Grazer
-Defeated a Grazer in Brightdawn
A Rock to the Head
-Climbed Brightdawn to the view of Dawn’s Grasp
The Sunspear
-Completed the Pilgrims’ Trail to the top of the Sunspear
A New Threat
-Discovered the Powerful Machine Lure at the top of Talonreach
Crafted Pickaxes
-Crafted your Pickaxes
Mastered the Elements
-Crafted Elemental Ammo
Warning Beacon
-Shot a Warning Beacon
Alerted
-Shot all of the Warning Beacons in a Mission
Master Climber
-Completed a Legendary Climb
Collector
-Found a Lore Collectible in Horizon Call of the Mountain
Cairn Builder
-Constructed a Cairn
In your Element
-Triggered an Elemental Explosion by Destroying a Machine’s Canister
Lights Out
-Shoot a Watcher in the eye before it spots you
Heavy Hitter
-Used the Ballista or Blaze Barrels to Damage a Machine
Carja in Shadow
-Got through a Watcher Stealth Area Undetected
Disc Shot!
-Shot a Thunderjaw Disc out of the Air
Clean Run
-Completed a Mission without Dying
Machine Safari
-Embarked on a Machine Safari
Meer over Horizon: Call of the Mountain lees je in onze review.