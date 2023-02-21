

Eén van de launchgames voor PlayStation VR2 is uiteraard Horizon: Call of the Mountain, die vanaf morgen verkrijgbaar is voor de gloednieuwe headset. Deze game komt natuurlijk met een set Trophies om te verzamelen en die zijn nu online gegaan op het PlayStation Network.

Dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht van alle Trophies die te verzamelen zijn in de game. Zoals het er nu naar uitziet is de game niet al te lastig om platinum te halen, gezien het merendeel van de Trophies relatief eenvoudige handelingen vereist en je vraagt om verschillende machines te verslaan.

Check hieronder het complete overzicht om te zien of het ook voor jou haalbaar is.

Platinum

Answered the Call

-Earned all Trophies in Horizon Call of the Mountain

Goud

Defeated a Thunderjaw

-Defeated the Thunderjaw at the top of Talonreach

Defeated a Stormbird

-Defeated the Stormbird at the top of Devil’s Anger

Defeated a Fireclaw

-Defeated the Fireclaw in Day’s End

Asera’s Fall

-Stopped Asera from reaching Meridian on her Tallneck

Zilver

Defeated a Bellowback

-Defeated a Bellowback

Defeated a Shellwalker

-Defeated a Shellwalker

The Metal Devil

-Repaired the Transmitter Box to Ascend to the Metal Devil on Devil’s Anger

Fully Equipped

-Crafted and Collected all of the Tools

Fully Armed

-Collected all of the Weapon and Ammo types

Full Alert

-Shot all Warning Beacons in Horizon Call of the Mountain

Legendary Climber

-Completed all Legendary Climbs

Scholar

-Found all Lore Collectibles in Horizon Call of the Mountain

Master Cairn Builder

-Constructed all of the Cairns in Horizon Call of the Mountain

Top of the Class

-Achieved the highest score at the Dawn’s Grasp Assault Course

On Target

-Achieved the highest score at the Dawn’s Grasp Archery Range

Brons

Defeated a Scrapper Pack

-Defeated a Scrapper Pack

Defeated a Glinthawk Flight

-Defeated a Glinthawk Flight

Defeated a Grazer

-Defeated a Grazer in Brightdawn

A Rock to the Head

-Climbed Brightdawn to the view of Dawn’s Grasp

The Sunspear

-Completed the Pilgrims’ Trail to the top of the Sunspear

A New Threat

-Discovered the Powerful Machine Lure at the top of Talonreach

Crafted Pickaxes

-Crafted your Pickaxes

Mastered the Elements

-Crafted Elemental Ammo

Warning Beacon

-Shot a Warning Beacon

Alerted

-Shot all of the Warning Beacons in a Mission

Master Climber

-Completed a Legendary Climb

Collector

-Found a Lore Collectible in Horizon Call of the Mountain

Cairn Builder

-Constructed a Cairn

In your Element

-Triggered an Elemental Explosion by Destroying a Machine’s Canister

Lights Out

-Shoot a Watcher in the eye before it spots you

Heavy Hitter

-Used the Ballista or Blaze Barrels to Damage a Machine

Carja in Shadow

-Got through a Watcher Stealth Area Undetected

Disc Shot!

-Shot a Thunderjaw Disc out of the Air

Clean Run

-Completed a Mission without Dying

Machine Safari

-Embarked on a Machine Safari

Meer over Horizon: Call of the Mountain lees je in onze review.