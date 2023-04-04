Horizon: Call of the Mountain is niet helemaal de killer app voor PSVR2 waar we op hadden gehoopt, maar het is desondanks nog steeds een erg fijne showcase voor het platform, wat sinds eind februari verkrijgbaar is. Ook na de release blijven ontwikkelaars Firespite en Guerrilla Games nog wat zaken gladstrijken, wat zich heeft geuit in de inmiddels uitgerolde patch 1.04. Via Reddit heeft Guerrilla Games de details gedeeld.

Met deze update heeft men onder andere een aantal toegankelijkheidsopties toegevoegd, waaronder de mogelijkheid om zwarte balken achter ondertiteling te plaatsen, een high-contrast modus en het auto craften van pijlen en gereedschappen. Qua performance en crashes zijn er wederom wat zaken weggepoetst en op het gebied van progressie moeten er nu tevens minder bugs voorkomen. De volledige changelog staat hieronder.