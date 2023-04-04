Horizon: Call of the Mountain is niet helemaal de killer app voor PSVR2 waar we op hadden gehoopt, maar het is desondanks nog steeds een erg fijne showcase voor het platform, wat sinds eind februari verkrijgbaar is. Ook na de release blijven ontwikkelaars Firespite en Guerrilla Games nog wat zaken gladstrijken, wat zich heeft geuit in de inmiddels uitgerolde patch 1.04. Via Reddit heeft Guerrilla Games de details gedeeld.
Met deze update heeft men onder andere een aantal toegankelijkheidsopties toegevoegd, waaronder de mogelijkheid om zwarte balken achter ondertiteling te plaatsen, een high-contrast modus en het auto craften van pijlen en gereedschappen. Qua performance en crashes zijn er wederom wat zaken weggepoetst en op het gebied van progressie moeten er nu tevens minder bugs voorkomen. De volledige changelog staat hieronder.
PATCH NOTES
Accessibility Features
- Improved subtitle options – Black box behind subtitles, speaker colors, and increased font sizes for subtitles, tutorials and user action prompts.
- High Contrast Mode – Highlights objects that the user can interact with.
- Auto Crafting Arrows – Allows the user to skip the arrow crafting action.
- Auto Crafting Tools – Allows the user to skip the gameplay for crafting tools.
- Added the option to disable or enable tutorials in Mission Replays.
- Added the option to disable slow down on jumps.
Performance and Stability
- Various crash and performance fixes.
Missions and Progression
- Various fixes for where the user could drop onto and become stuck on objects.
- Fixed a rare issue where the user may not be able to complete the final mission after using the campfire near the end of the mission.
- Fixed an issue where the user could become stuck in a menu when using a campfire whilst in the ammo crafting tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where killing the Stormbird near the campfire would block the user from progressing.
- Fixed an issue where the user may become stuck when climbing the Tallneck, or may not be able to complete the climb.
- Fixed an issue where if the user kills the Stormbird too quickly progression may be blocked.
Machines
- Fixed an issue where the Shellwalker would not damage the user after its claw had been destroyed.
- Fixed an issue where a Watcher may become inactive and not attack the player.
- Fixed an issue where the Stormbird may become idle and disappear when having the frost status effect applied.
UI/UX
- Fixed an issue where Aim Assistance would re-enable when rebooting the title.
- Fixed an issue where the user’s screen may be darkened when destroying the rope bridge’s ropes before the tutorial became active.
- Fixed an issue where the user may be unable to complete the Crafting Tutorial if hit by an enemy whilst crafting.
- Fixed an issue where the user’s UI may disappear after fighting the Scrappers.
- Fixed an issue where gaze tracking may flicker between options in the Menu screens.
Other
- Fixed an issue where the Pan Flute may continue to make noise when dropped, or if the user enters combat whilst using it.
- Various audio, dialogue, and music fixes.
- Various geometry fixes.
- Various lighting fixes.
- Updated the Credits list.
De hype is wel erg laag en weinig rond deze game en VR2
@Anoniem-4072: Ik vind ‘m anders echt top! Maar je leest er niet veel over inderdaad. Geldt voor PSVR2 in het algemeen eigenlijk.
Nice, wel fijn die nieuwe opties.
@Anoniem-7349:
Geweldige game inderdaad.
Geweldige game!
Ik heb het probleem dat de camera veel te dicht op de rotsen zit bij het klimmen. Ook bij resident evil aan het begin, is de baby erg dichtbij. Het wordt allemaal bijna in mijn gezicht gedrukt. Heb alles een paar keer opnieuw ingesteld, maar ik blijf het probleem houden.