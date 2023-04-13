Eerder deze week kon je hier al lezen dat Battlefield 2042 ‘all chat support’ zou krijgen, waarmee je als speler uit het ene team verbaal de degens zal kunnen kruisen met de vijand. Nu is het ook effectief zover. Met update 4.1.1 levert DICE een patch af die zich onder andere focust op verbeteringen en toevoegingen aan het chat systeem.
Uiteraard worden er met deze patch ook enkele andere problemen de wereld uit geholpen. Zoals gewoonlijk kan wie dat wenst hieronder een overzicht doornemen.
Chat Improvements
- All-Chat functionality is now available. You can once again congratulate the other team for dancing on top of your downed body.
- All-Chat will be turned off by default when this update goes live. If you wish to partake in friendly chatter with the opposing team then you’ll need to turn this feature on via Options > Display > HUD General > Chat Section.
- Resolved an issue for console players that were unable to assign an input to Chat Visibility.
- You will now be able to assign an input via Options > Controller > Edit Controller Mapping > Menu
General Improvements
- Resolved an issue that resulted in the CAV-Brawler “Earthshaker” Vehicle Skin from interacting with world objects.
- Resolved an issue that prevented some players from selecting equipment from the second and third Weapon Station / Pods within the Vehicles Collection Screen.
- Resolved an issue that resulted in some players losing access to Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel.
- The Damage Dealt Statistic at the End-of-Round Screen was shown for players more often than intended, this has now been adjusted to its intended frequency.
Man ze hebben de prioriteiten echt goed voor elkaar, fijn om dat te zien 😀
Ook grappig hoe ze ineens alle controlls hebben aangepast,.
Gelukkig kan je het uitzetten. Op BF1 en BFV op PC is de chat soms meer een haat feestje.