FromSoftware heeft een nieuwe update voor Elden Ring uitgebracht en daarvan nu de patch notes vrijgegeven. Het gaat hier om update 1.09.1 en de patch is niet heel uitgebreid, maar fixt wel een aantal bugs en brengt wat gameplay veranderingen voor een betere balans.

De patch is nu beschikbaar op de PlayStation, Xbox en pc. Je kunt de volledige lijst aan veranderingen hieronder bekijken.

Elden Ring Update 1.09.1 Patch Notes

Gameplay changes and bug fixes

Fixed a bug where the effects of some Skills, Incantations, Items and Weapons that increased attack power were not applied to Spells and Incantations.

Fixed a bug where the Skill Contagious Fury from the Jellyfish Shield kept increasing attack power when unequipping the shield or switching to a different weapon.

Decreased the poise damage of the Cursed-Blood Slice Skill.

About PC Ray Tracing settings

Under certain circumstances, ray tracing has been enabled by default after updating the game to version 1.09.

If Ray Tracing has been unintentionally enabled and is impacting your game, you can disable it from the title menu or in-game by going to System → Graphics → Set Ray Tracing Quality to OFF.

If your game does not start properly or becomes unstable when Ray Tracing Quality is set to Low/Medium/High/Maximum, please consider the following options: