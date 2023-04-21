Eind februari verscheen er een grote update voor Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Spelers konden namelijk hun Pokémon Go account koppelen aan de game, deelnemen aan online competities tegen vreemden of vrienden in de Battle Stadium en nog meer. Versie 1.2.0 bracht nieuwe content en dat is met de nieuwe update nu niet anders.

Versie 1.3.0. voor Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is nu beschikbaar en pakt een aantal bugs aan evenals wat grotere problemen. Eén van deze problemen had te maken met de Tera Raid Battles, waarin trainers een bug konden ervaren waardoor ze niet de Walking Wake of Iron Leaves konden vangen. Deze bug is nu verholpen en dit evenement keert voor korte tijd ook terug, zodat trainers nu wel deze Pokémon kunnen vangen.

Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes bekijken van versie 1.3.0.

Support for Trainers Who Caught an Egg Instead of Walking Wake or Iron Leaves in Tera Raid Battles

Trainers who caught an Egg instead of Walking Wake or Iron Leaves in a Tera Raid Battle before updating to version 1.2.0 of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet were affected by a bug that prevented them from catching either of these Pokémon.

This bug has been fixed, and Trainers who caught such Eggs instead of Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will now be able to catch these Pokémon.

In addition, the Tera Raid Battle events for these two Pokémon will return around the same time as this game update.

Feature Adjustments

A change has been made to the deadline for entries for Friendly Competitions, which are found in the Online Competitions section of the Battle Stadium.

Before this change: Entries were allowed until the Friendly Competition began.

After this change: Entries will be allowed until the Friendly Competition ends.

Bug Fixes

Link Battles

Fixed a bug in Link Battles where selecting Swap in just before the selection timer reached zero could fail to switch in the selected Pokémon and subsequently cause switching — and the battle itself — to act abnormally.

Fixed a bug in Link Battles where once the remaining time for the battle was under one minute, it would no longer be displayed where it was supposed to.

Fixed a bug that occurred in Link Battles where, depending on the move being used at the time a Pokémon fainted, the amount of time a Trainer received to select their next Pokémon was reduced.

Battles

Fixed a bug where the Cud Chew Ability would trigger again once every two turns after it triggered the first time, contrary to what is written in the Ability description.

Fixed a bug that occurred when Zoroark Terastallized while using its Illusion Ability to disguise itself as another Pokémon. On the Check Status screen, the Terastallized Zoroark’s type would display as the original type of the Pokémon it had disguised itself as, rather than Zoroark’s Tera Type.

Fixed a bug that occurred when Zoroark used its Illusion Ability to disguise itself as another Pokémon that had already Terastallized. This bug caused Zoroark’s type on the Check Status screen to incorrectly display as the Tera Type of the Pokémon Zoroark had disguised itself as.

Fixed a bug in Double Battles with moves that cause stat changes for the Pokémon using the moves. This bug caused the stat changes to incorrectly happen twice if the user hit two opposing Pokémon with the move while an opposing Pokémon was behind a Substitute.

Pokémon GO Connectivity

Fixed the main issue causing the game to crash on the screen used to pair with a Pokémon GO account.

Other