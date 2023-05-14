

LEGO 2K Drive verschijnt deze week voor verschillende platformen en 2K Games heeft inmiddels de Trophies online gezet. Dit geeft ons direct een overzicht in wat de doelstellingen zijn als je voor de platinum Trophy of 1.000 Gamerscore wilt gaan.

Afgaande op het overzicht hieronder zul je vooral veel moeten racen, aangezien je een grote afstand moet afleggen. Ook zul je deel moeten nemen aan allerlei races, level 30 moeten bereiken in het verhaal en alle quests voltooien. Met andere woorden: je moet de game volledig uitspelen wil je alles unlocken.

Het is een hoop om te doen, baseren we op onze eerdere speelsessie, maar qua haalbaarheid absoluut niet onmogelijk. Wat de waarde van de Achievements is, is op dit moment niet bekend.

Platinum

Tastes Like Platinum

-Earn all trophies in the game

Goud

Sky Cup Champion

-Beat the Sky Cup Grand Prix race in Story mode

Higher Orbit

-Spin 1080 degrees in the air without using a jetpack

Crystal Clear

-Mow down all weed patches in the world in Story mode

Folk Hero

-Complete all quests in the world in Story mode

Zilver

Missile Misser

-Avoid 50 missiles by jumping over them in races

All Perked Up

-Collect 10 perks

Jet-Setter

-Find all the jetpacks in Big Butte County in Story mode

Rotor-Coaster

-Find all the rotorpacks in Prospecto Valley in Story mode

Bat-Buds

-Find all the batpacks in Hauntsborough in Story mode

Roadshow Ready

-Find all the Collectables in Big Butte County

Township Treasurer

-Find all the Collectables in Prospecto Valley

Paranormal Procurer

-Find all the Collectables in Hauntsborough

The Golden Ending

-Earn a Gold Medal in every On-the-Go event in the world

6K Drive

-Drive 6000 miles (9656 km)

You BREAK Stuff!

-Destroy 15000 objects

XPerienced

-Get to Level 30 in Story mode

Brons

A Charismatic Mentor

-Receive your first Checkered Flag in Story mode

Cruising Big Butte County

-Drive around in Big Butte County in Story mode

Cruising Prospecto Valley

-Drive around in Prospecto Valley in Story mode

Cruising Hauntsborough

-Drive around in Hauntsborough in Story mode

New Challengers

-Play 10 races or mini-games in Play With Everyone

3K Drive

-Drive 3000 miles (4828 km)

Hop Upington

-Jump 100 times

Just the Start

-Collect 50 new vehicles

The Pit Crew

-Collect 15 new drivers

Road Hog

-Destroy 200 traffic vehicles

Brick Separator

-Destroy 1000 objects

It Used To Work

-Wreck 100 times

Sidewalk Hog

-Punt 200 pedestrians into the air

Big Butte Champion

-Beat the Big Butte Grand Brick Arena race in Story mode

Prospecto Champion

-Beat the Prospecto Valley Grand Brick Arena race in Story mode

What’s This Button Do?

-Use every type of power-up at least once

Heat Seeker

-Hit opponents with missiles 15 times

Free Banana Smoothies

-Discover all the Garages in the world in Story mode

Read the Manual

-Complete all chapters of the Go-Kart tutorial in the Garage

Honk Means Hello

-Talk to 150 folk

Hauntsborough Champion

-Beat the Hauntsborough Grand Brick Arena race in Story mode

Couldn’t Have Drifted Better Myself

-Drift 5000 meters