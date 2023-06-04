

Voor het spelen van rollen in films, series en games zijn er gespecialiseerde castingbureaus die doorgaans ingeschakeld worden. Hideo Kojima werkt de laatste jaren ook met grote namen samen, maar kiest er juist voor om niet met dergelijke partijen in zee te gaan, zo geeft hij op Twitter aan.

Alle acteurs en actrices die een rol vertolken in Death Stranding 2 heeft hij zelf uitgekozen. De reden hiervoor is dat hij veel tijd met die mensen zal spenderen en er continu veranderingen zijn, waardoor Kojima liever werkt met ‘speciaal’ uitgekozen personen om zo het beste resultaat te realiseren.

“Since I will be spending very long period of time working with actors and voice actors, I don’t let agencies/agents do casting. Of course, we ask agents to help us during the contract stage. Various problems occur frequently in filming, voice recording, and game creation. Corrections and changes in plans are a daily occurrence. I have chosen DS2 actors and actresses as special partners with whom I can fight together.”

In de tussentijd is Kojima nog bezig met het uitzoeken van mensen die de Japanse rollen zullen vertolken. De juiste personen aantrekken is zeer belangrijk schrijft hij, wat hij niet aan anderen kan overlaten.

“The recording won’t be done for a while yet, but I’ve been thinking about casting the Japanese dub for the main new characters in “DS2.” Over the past few years, I’ve been studying by watching anime I don’t normally watch and trying to watch the dubbed versions of the streaming contents as well as BDs. Casting is the key to both the actors for DS2 and the voice actors for the Japanese voice-over version. I can’t leave this to others. I think it will work though I haven’t made an offer yet. I wonder if they will accept it.”