

Een van de interessantste titels die Nacon in petto heeft voor ons, is Gangs of Sherwood. Zoals de titel al doet vermoeden heeft het zeker met Robin Hood te maken, maar daarnaast kent de game ook een heerlijk steampunk-sausje. In Gangs of Sherwood mag je het samen met maximaal drie andere spelers opnemen tegen de rijken, bandieten en blijkbaar ook gigantische mechsuits.

De getoonde gameplay kent in ieder geval genoeg actie, met als kers op de taart een bossfight. Daarnaast heeft Nacon nu ook de releasedatum mede kunnen delen. Gangs of Sherwood zal op 19 oktober verschijnen voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc via Steam en de Epic Games Store. Ook hebben we nog wat screenshots en een kleine samenvatting voor je hieronder geplaatst.

Word jij al hyped van de onderstaande informatie of laat het je vooralsnog koud? Laat het weten in de comments.

“Gangs of Sherwood is a co-operative action-adventure game for 1 to 4 players with fast-paced gameplay and high replay value in a reimagined world based on the legend of Robin Hood. Exploiting the powers of the Philosopher’s Stone, the Sheriff of Nottingham’s armies have built up untold power and are oppressing the people of England more than ever.

In a unique science-fantasy version of the Robin Hood legend, the game features explosive combat, spectacular combos, and co-op gameplay for fans of epic battles and challenges in stunning environments.”