

Volgende week verschijnt de volgende grote exclusieve game voor de PlayStation 5: Final Fantasy XVI. Deze game van Square Enix gooide in eerdere previews en video’s al hoge ogen en het is nu wachten tot de reviews online verschijnen.

Voor het zover is, kan je al wel de Trophies raadplegen. Via PowerPyx is het complete overzicht online gezet en dat hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet. Er zijn in totaal 50 Trophies te behalen in de game, waarvan het meeste vrij voor de hand liggend is.

De vraag is echter of je de game twee keer moet uitspelen, want een Trophy vereist het voltooien van de game op de Final Fantasy modus, wat waarschijnlijk de hoogste moeilijkheidsgraad is. Het is onduidelijk of die moeilijkheidsgraad vanaf het begin beschikbaar is.

Wil je volledig blind Final Fantasy XVI ingaan, dan adviseren we je het onderstaande overzicht over te slaan.

Platinum

The Chronicler

-And thus did our journey end…

Goud

Falling Star

-Fulfill a legacy

Masterclass

-Upgrade all feats and abilities to their maximum

Fantasy, Finally

-Complete the game on “Final Fantasy” mode

Zilver

It’s Over 50,000

-Deal an enemy 50,000 damage while it is staggered (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue and while fully primed as Ifrit).

And They Opened Up My Mind

-Collect six signboards

Hunter, Hunted

-Clear the Hunt Board

For the Hoard

-Obtain all curiosities

Half Past Twilight

-Craft the legendary sword Gotterdammerung

Careful Whisper

-Obtain all available items from your patrons

Brons

Awoken

-Rise from your reverie

With Great Power

-Inherit a power unknown

Acceptance

-Accept your fate

Lawless

-Defy your fate

Legacy

-Turn the corner

Twilight Rose

-Revisit the past

From Stone to Sand

-Exact revenge

Twin Flames

-Unite the flames

The Promise

-Become one

A Vessel Complete

-Collect the final piece

Ashes to Ashes

-Escape the Darkness

Punisher

-Punish 10 enemies (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue)

You’re Not the Boss of Me

-Defeat a boss without taking damage

Made to Be Broken

-Defeat 20 enemies while semi-primed (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue)

Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeift

-Land 15 Shift Strikes or Shift Shots combined (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)

Packing Heat

-Execute and land 2 Heatwave Counters in a single battle (excluding those in Hall of Virtue)

Fatal Attraction

-Defeat 5 enemies in the air after using Deadly Embrace (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)

Never Coming Down

-Land Gouge, Wicked Wheel, and Rook’s Gambit in midair before landing (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue)

I Am the Thunder

-Discharge 50 Blind Justice lightning balls (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue)

Road to Redemption

-Lure an enemy into striking a Lightning Rod 3 times before it dissipates (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)

Untouchable

-Land Titanic Block to defend off 10 enemy attacks (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)

Beat Rocking Blocks

-Land the third punch of a Titanic Counter twice in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)

100 Mfps

-Land 100 total hits with Lv. 2 or higher Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)

Such Dodge, So Mega

-Execute a Precision Dodge 3 times while charging a single Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)

Oh, Snap!

-Inflict Permafrost on 10 enemies by perfectly dodging attacks with Cold Snap (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)

Cold-blooded

-Simultaneously defeat three or more enemies frozen using Frostbite, Permafrost, or Diamond Dust (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)

Every Damn Sinew

-Land a Lv. 2 or higher Zantetsuken five times (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)

Fistful of Steel

-Execute 3 Steel Counters in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)

Yes, Eikon

-Master all of a single Eikon’s abilities and feats

With Two Ds

-Upgrade consumable potency and inventory slots to their maximum

Think, Mark!

-Defeat 10 notorious marks

Trial Run

-Complete a chronolith trial

Dressed to the Fives

-Craft or upgrade 5 pieces of gear

The Pen is Mightier

-Open 10 letters at the reading table

The More You Know

-Help Harpocrates attain a knowledge level of 5

You Can Pet the Dog trophy

-Pet Torgal 5 times

A Fine Hound

-Execute and land 5 Precision Sics (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)

When You Ride Alone

-Ride Ambrosida for the first time

Here Be Rosfields

-Visit all areas on the world and local maps

Eureka

-Spend 36,000 gil at the Tub & Crown

Final Fantasy XVI is vanaf 22 juni verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 5.