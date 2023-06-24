Laten we eerlijk zijn: Redfall heeft op bijna elk vlak gefaald. Wat een belangrijke first-party titel had moeten worden voor Microsoft, draaide uiteindelijk uit op een enorm middelmatig bugfestijn. Dit wil echter niet zeggen dat ontwikkelaar Arkane Austin bij de pakken blijft zitten, want er is inmiddels een nieuwe update live gegaan die opnieuw heel wat zaken fixt.

Het gaat hier om update 1.11 en die richt zich voornamelijk op bugs en kleinere issues (verwacht dus geen baanbrekende veranderingen). De volledige patch notes check je hieronder.