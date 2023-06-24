Laten we eerlijk zijn: Redfall heeft op bijna elk vlak gefaald. Wat een belangrijke first-party titel had moeten worden voor Microsoft, draaide uiteindelijk uit op een enorm middelmatig bugfestijn. Dit wil echter niet zeggen dat ontwikkelaar Arkane Austin bij de pakken blijft zitten, want er is inmiddels een nieuwe update live gegaan die opnieuw heel wat zaken fixt.
Het gaat hier om update 1.11 en die richt zich voornamelijk op bugs en kleinere issues (verwacht dus geen baanbrekende veranderingen). De volledige patch notes check je hieronder.
USER INTERFACE
- The ‘Starting Gear’ tutorial now displays for new Heroes when joining a friend’s campaign
ACCESSIBILITY
- Screen narration now narrates in the following states:
- All players have left the Lobby
- Players have been kicked from the game
- Loading screen status
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed an issue where interacting with certain Psychic Echoes would prevent them from playing again during a session
- Fixed an issue where successfully destroying a Nest was not awarding XP in single player sessions
- Fixed an issue where successfully destroying a Nest was not increasing the Rook Storm meter
COMBAT
- Fixed an issue where certain Hero Abilities would prevent players from being able to stake the Black Sun
AI/NPC
- Fixed an issue where Vampires would not correctly pursue players after teleporting in rapid succession
MULTIPLAYER
- Nest Characteristics now correctly display the variation rolled for the encounter
PERFORMANCE & STABILITY
- General improvements to game stability and save functionality
Zonder voor het geld. Deze game is gewoon klaar! Finished! Weg gooien die handel