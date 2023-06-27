

Mundfish is na de release van Atomic Heart eerder dit jaar aan de slag gegaan met downloadbare content. Hier hebben we al wat teasers van gezien, maar het was wachten tot een officiële aankondiging en natuurlijk de releasedatum.

De ontwikkelaar heeft nu samen met uitgever Focus Entertainment de details gedeeld. De uitbreiding heet ‘Annihilation Instinct’ en zal verschijnen op 2 augustus voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

Hieronder een trailer en een algemene omschrijving van de content. Voor meer informatie over de game kan je bij onze review terecht.

Continue the story in the downloadable content “Annihilation Instinct” and learn what happened to this dystopian world after the climax of Atomic Heart. Prepare to embark on a journey through the new mind-bending Mendeleev Complex and its surrounding swamps and discover the truth about NORA as Major P-3 is pulled back into Facility 3826. Survive vicious, shape-shifting new enemies and take them down using two cunning new weapons—ranged one the Secateur and melee one the Klusha—as well as your glove’s new Techno-Stasis ability, allowing you to manipulate time itself.

Meet a new enigmatic character, as well as returning ones in surprising circumstances and dive deep into the AI’s insanity to curb its Annihilation Instinct.

New Game+ Mode Designed to Test Skills and Enhance Experience

For more player happiness, the New Game+ mode has now been made available for free along with the latest update. In the most difficult game mode yet, players will need all of their previously unlocked skills and arsenal to deal with the strongest enemies Atomic Heart has ever unleashed, thanks to their new specific resistances and attack effects, which will be reflected in the different colors of the enemies’ aura.