

Als je Diablo IV deze week gespeeld hebt, zal je vast gezien hebben dat er een nieuwe update beschikbaar is gesteld. Update 1.3 werd dinsdag en woensdag uitgerold op het PlayStation Network, op Xbox Live en natuurlijk op pc. Blizzard heeft nu ook de officiële patch notes vrijgegeven en het is een vrij grote update.

Alle details van de update hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet en de update richt zich voornamelijk op het oplossen van allerlei kleine bugs en issues, maar ook brengt het wat balans veranderingen die de speelervaring ten goede moeten komen.

Eén van de belangrijkste aanpassingen is dat de basic skills niet allemaal even impactvol waren in de gevechten. Dit is nu aangepast en Blizzard blijft dit nauw volgen om te zien hoe ze dit nog verder kunnen verbeteren, zo lezen we in het bijgaande schrijven.

Bug Fixes

Dungeons, Events, and other Activities

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t engage with the Dead Man’s Dredge dungeon boss.

Fixed an issue where certain Whispers couldn’t be completed.

Fixed an issue where the Those Who Call the Storm event wouldn’t register as completed.

Fixed an issue where the Those Who Call the Storm event would place a permanent de-buff on the player that would gradually drain health.

Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn behind the Sealed door in the Cultist Refuge dungeon, blocking dungeon progression.

Fixed an issue where characters could be damaged and killed during the Stronghold completion cutscene. (Not the valiant triumph we planned)

Fixed an issue where the level 100 Pinnacle Boss would appear again with no health bar if killed during a specific phase.

Fixed an issue where progression could be blocked in the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon.

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash or freeze if players entered the Untamed Thicket dungeon during the Fangs of Corruption quest.

Gameplay Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Insatiable Fury and Mad Wolf’s Glee items prevented Druids from transforming into the Werebear or Werewolf Forms.

Fixed an issue where Spider Host enemies would remain upright after exploding and dying.

Fixed an issue where equipment with socketed Gems couldn’t be mass-salvaged.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to teleport to Cerrigar while in the Cerrigar and Cerrigar Outskirts subregions.

Fixed an issue where Corpse Tendrils would cause the corpse visual to disappear.

Fixed an issue where the camera would not zoom out when joining a World Boss encounter.

Fixed an issue where Barbarian players would get stuck between Bone Walls after using Charge.

Fixed an issue where Rogue players would remain invisible to other players after using the Concealment Skill in Fields of Hatred.

Fixed an issue where Airidah’s tornados would cause the player to be stuck in a knockback state if hit by multiple tornados at once.

Fixed an issue where pressing any button on controller while Dazed would halt all player input.

Fixed an issue where Caches with World Tier conditions could be brought into higher World Tiers and provide rewards for that world tier.

Fixed an issue where the Skeleton Warrior upgrade for increasing Thorns damage was not properly applying.

Fixed an issue where the Burning Instinct power on the Sorcerer Paragon board did not account for Base Critical Damage in its damage calculation.

Fixed an issue where the player could move in-game during the Leave Game countdown.

Local Co-Op

Fixed an issue where the second player that closes the Region Progress menu would be locked in the World Map during Local Co-Op play.

Fixed an issue where some quests would not properly progress for all players in Local Co-Op play.

Fixed an issue where the preview slot for item upgrades would only display for Player 1 during Local Co-Op play.

Fixed an issue where buttons in the store would become un-interactable for player 2 during Local Co-Op play.

Fixed an issue where targeting the same enemy would show different health bars for each player during Local Co-Op Play.

Fixed an issue where the Spirit Boons menu couldn’t be closed by player 2 if player 1 had it open during Local Co-Op play.

Fixed an issue where the remaining player would not be able to move on their mount if the other player exited the game during Local Co-Op play.

Quests

Fixed an issue where the NPC Lacthan could duplicate during multiple quests.

Fixed an issue where progression of the Malign Devotion quest could become blocked if the player left the cellar as Lakren started to stand up.

Fixed an issue where players would have their progression in the Apex of Misery quest blocked if they teleported away and back during the Destroy the Risen Remains objective.

Fixed an issue where the player character would get blocked if they sat on a chair to talk to a NPC during the Demon Ledger quest.

Fixed an issue where Brol and Mother’s chosen would move oddly during the eavesdropping cutscene if the player was near the broken wall.

Players may now re-enter the boss area after the Follower has joined them during the Storming the Gates quest.

Fixed an issue where the Illusion Woods Statue could become un-interactable during the Wayward quest.

Fixed an issue where the True Potential Rogue Class Quest sometimes couldn’t properly be completed.

UI

Fixed an issue where Chat could be expanded even when the Chat is not visible.

Fixed an issue where a party member’s HP bar would appear to be 0 if they left the vicinity of their party while not at full health.

Fixed an issue where the “GPU not Supported” message would display broken text.

Fixed an issue where the particles for Druid’s Spirit Boons would persist after closing the associated menu.

Fixed an issue on Xbox Consoles where the cross-network play notification would display in-game even if cross-network play was disabled.

Fixed an issue that displayed an empty notification to new players when world bosses appeared.

Fixed an issue where the Potion Upgrade icon would be missing when playing with a controller.

Fixed an issue where the Town Portal progress bar would be visible while in menus.

Fixed an issue on PC where the Tab key would not open the Map if the Materials panel was open.

Fixed an issue where the Spur ability for mounts would display as “Not yet learned.”

Fixed an issue where the Linked Item menu would persist on screen when switching between Keyboard & Mouse input and Controller input.

Fixed an issue where players would receive improper messaging when undoing the deletion of a Hardcore character.

Fixed an issue where the Interact wheel prompt would appear over vases near the Fate’s Retreat Waypoint.

Fixed an issue where the Socket button would persist if the player swapped tabs.

Fixed multiple instances where Pins on the map from either a quest or the player would not function properly.

Fixed multiple instances across a variety of menus where text wouldn’t display properly.

Fixed multiple issues with health bars not displaying accurately during PvP activities.

Various other improvements to the UI experience.

Various localization fixes.

Fixed an issue where the Purveyor of Curiosities’ menu would erroneously display item quality on some items (this didn’t affect what item quality was available to gamble for).

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where users couldn’t create a Clan when their language was set to Russian or Spanish.

Fixed an issue where the Shop would not properly load if the player dies while in Checkout.

Fixed an issue where multiple cutscenes would not play if the player engaged with them when in a party of 3 or more players on Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Fixed an issue where the Randomize Look and Swap Body Type actions in the Shop didn’t function when viewing Cosmetic Armor.

Fixed an issue where the PlayStation 5 screen reader wouldn’t function properly.

Fixed an issue where emotes from the Shop would not always function when used with a controller.

Fixed an issue where the Player character’s eye would display improperly during the Lorath’s cabin cutscene in the Prologue.

Various stability, performance, and visual improvements across all platforms.

Fixed an issue where players using laptops with certain dedicated Graphics Cards would not be able to play the game.

Gameplay Adjustments

Experience Rewards

Significantly increased the experience awarded for completing Nightmare Dungeons.

Significantly increased the experience gained from killing monsters in Nightmare Dungeons.

Helltide chests now provide substantially more bonus experience when opened.

Significantly increased rewarded experience from completing individual Whispers across the board.

Fixed an issue where no experience was awarded for completing the hold out style event that can occur after finishing dungeon objectives.

General