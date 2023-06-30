

Baldur’s Gate 3 zal zowel eerder als later verschijnen. De eerder aangekondigde releasedatum van 31 augustus is niet langer relevant, want de pc-versie is namelijk vervroegd naar 3 augustus, waardoor we nog eerder met de titel aan de slag kunnen.

Tenzij je de game op de PlayStation 5 gaat spelen, dan zul je juist wat langer moeten wachten. De ontwikkelaar heeft namelijk aangekondigd dat de PS5-versie een week opschuift, hierdoor staat de releasedatum nu op 6 september.

“We’ve always been a studio that aims to release on as many platforms as possible, in order of readiness. We’ve also aimed for the highest possible quality on every platform we’ve released on. We’re at a point where we’re reaching 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5, which is remarkable considering the breadth and depth Baldur’s Gate III aims for. It features over 170 hours of cinematics, more than twice the length of the entirety of Game of Thrones, and more than three times the dialogue of all three Lord of the Rings novels combined. It is a massive, expansive game that truly brings Dungeons & Dragons to life, with multiplayer and split-screen co-op, and at a scale that’s roughly four times that of our previous game, Divinity: Original Sin II. Reaching a technical bar that matches our design ambitions felt like the right move, while holding back the PC version when we knew we’d be ready felt like the wrong move in such a busy launch period.”