Final Fantasy XVI verscheen een paar weken geleden en het is absoluut een game die de moeite waard is, zoals wel blijkt uit onder andere onze review. Square Enix heeft nog wat werk aan de game verricht en een nieuwe update beschikbaar gesteld.
Het is een relatief kleine update die wat kleine foutjes corrigeert en nieuwe controller layouts toevoegt. Ook worden er wat nieuwe functies aan het menu toegevoegd en voor alle details kan je het onderstaande overzicht raadplegen.
- Adds the following items to the System tab of the Main Menu:
- Motion Blur Strength
Allows the player to adjust the strength of the motion blur effect when the character or camera is in motion. The default setting is the maximum of 5. This can be lowered to reduce the strength of the motion blur effect, or set to 0 to turn it off completely.
- Player Follow (Movement)
- Player Follow (Attack)
Turning these settings off prevents the camera from automatically following the player while moving and attacking respectively.
- Changes the maximum setting of the Camera Sensitivity (Horizontal) and Camera Sensitivity (Vertical) items from 10 to 20.
- Adds three new controller layouts: types D, E, and F.
- Corrects an issue that affected the stability of some menus.
- Corrects some text issues.
- Adds the hashtag #FF16 when sharing screenshots or video clips on Twitter or YouTube.
Zal tijd worden.
Motion Blur kan dus eindelijk uitgezet worden? Dan haal ik hem wel een keer.
Nice mooi optijd voor mijn final fantasy mode run.
Gisteren na 76 uur Final Fantasy 16 uitgespeeld
Ondanks dat het geen turnbased of ATB combat heeft is het op alle andere vlakken een Final Fantasy in hart en ziel.
Beste game die ik tot nu heb gespeeld.
Halverwege de game een right in the feel moment en het einde daar kon ik mijn tranen ook niet tegen houden. Het verhaal is echt heel erg goed en ondanks het een voor final fantasy volwassener verhaal is toch ook weer een typisch Final Fantasy verhaal.
9,8 / 10. En daarmee staat hij op gelijke voet met Final Fantasy VIII .
@coola: vind FF7 en remake zelf toch een stuk beter, vooral het einde van FF16 was erg slecht, rest van het verhaal was goed
@Anoniem-7583:
Ik vond het einde persoonlijk erg mooi.
Goede game. Maar vind het jammer dat er na je de game hebt uitgespeeld, maar weinig te doen is. Heb de platinum trophy, maar die was vrij simpel. Had toch wel een extra dungeon Willem hebben en nieuwe bazen.