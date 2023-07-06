Final Fantasy XVI verscheen een paar weken geleden en het is absoluut een game die de moeite waard is, zoals wel blijkt uit onder andere onze review. Square Enix heeft nog wat werk aan de game verricht en een nieuwe update beschikbaar gesteld.

Het is een relatief kleine update die wat kleine foutjes corrigeert en nieuwe controller layouts toevoegt. Ook worden er wat nieuwe functies aan het menu toegevoegd en voor alle details kan je het onderstaande overzicht raadplegen.

  • Adds the following items to the System tab of the Main Menu:
    • Motion Blur Strength
      Allows the player to adjust the strength of the motion blur effect when the character or camera is in motion. The default setting is the maximum of 5. This can be lowered to reduce the strength of the motion blur effect, or set to 0 to turn it off completely.
    • Player Follow (Movement)
    • Player Follow (Attack)
      Turning these settings off prevents the camera from automatically following the player while moving and attacking respectively.
  • Changes the maximum setting of the Camera Sensitivity (Horizontal) and Camera Sensitivity (Vertical) items from 10 to 20.
  • Adds three new controller layouts: types D, E, and F.
  • Corrects an issue that affected the stability of some menus.
  • Corrects some text issues.
  • Adds the hashtag #FF16 when sharing screenshots or video clips on Twitter or YouTube.